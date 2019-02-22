Reviewing Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (TRPX)’s and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRPX) and Aytu BioScience Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Therapix Biosciences Ltd. N/A 0.00 7.71M -1.56 0.00 Aytu BioScience Inc. 4.76M 2.88 10.37M -24.28 0.00

Table 1 highlights Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Aytu BioScience Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Therapix Biosciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aytu BioScience Inc. -217.86% -95.5% -46.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Therapix Biosciences Ltd. and Aytu BioScience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.9% respectively. Insiders owned 2.08% of Therapix Biosciences Ltd. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 18.6% of Aytu BioScience Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Therapix Biosciences Ltd. -5.19% -36.14% 31.19% 20.18% 2.08% -0.75% Aytu BioScience Inc. -9.16% -17.34% -69.82% -85.57% -98.22% -97.94%

For the past year Therapix Biosciences Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Aytu BioScience Inc.

Summary

Therapix Biosciences Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aytu BioScience Inc.

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include Joint Pharma that develops THX-TS01 for the treatment of Tourette Syndrome (TS); and BrainBright Pharma, which develops THX-ULD01, a drug candidate based on an ultra-low dose of dronabinol for the treatment for mild cognitive impairment. The company was formerly known as NasVax Ltd. and changed its name to Therapix Biosciences Ltd. in November 2013. Therapix Biosciences Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Aytu BioScience, Inc., a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of urology in the United States. The company markets Natesto for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ProstaScint for use in newly diagnosed high-risk prostate cancer patients and patients with recurrent prostate cancer. It is also involved in commercializing of the RedoxSYS System for research use in various applications. In addition, the company is developing MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic semen analysis test that is used in the quantitative measurement of static oxidation reduction potential in human semen. Further, the company provides Fiera personal care device, a hands-free wearable product for women that is designed to enhance interest in and physical readiness for sex. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado.