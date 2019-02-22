Reviewing Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)’s and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. N/A 0.00 23.99M -28.85 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 75.94M -3.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -131.9% -116.8% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -40.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 6.8 and 6.8. Competitively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 10.9 and 10.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 12.2% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 93.2% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -47.59% -58.09% -66.83% -93.64% -92.8% -92.12% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. -3.93% -15.37% -20.73% -45.14% -34.17% -39.44%

For the past year Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.