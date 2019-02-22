Reviewing Trevena Inc. (TRVN)’s and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB)’s results

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena Inc. 5.50M 23.33 37.53M -0.57 0.00 Motif Bio plc N/A 0.00 22.87M -2.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trevena Inc. and Motif Bio plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena Inc. -682.36% -94.8% -51.8% Motif Bio plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Trevena Inc. and Motif Bio plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Motif Bio plc 0 0 0 0.00

Trevena Inc. has a -36.69% downside potential and an average price target of $0.88.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trevena Inc. and Motif Bio plc are owned by institutional investors at 40.5% and 7.36% respectively. Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.72%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trevena Inc. 1.98% 6.01% -61.68% -63.41% -53.74% -59.53% Motif Bio plc -9.72% -12.49% -26.94% -37.05% -34.34% -39.87%

For the past year Trevena Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Motif Bio plc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Motif Bio plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical formulations in the United States. The company develops novel antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. Its lead product candidate is iclaprim, a novel antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, as well as to treat lung infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus in patients with cystic fibrosis. Motif Bio plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.