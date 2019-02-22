Reviewing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV)’s and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s results

Since Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. N/A 0.00 101.47M -2.80 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 3.05B 15.36 2.10B 2.50 69.60

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 68.85% 30.2% 18.4%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are 3.7 and 3.6 respectively. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 2 5 2.71

Competitively Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a consensus price target of $207.5, with potential upside of 13.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.3% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 74.9% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -21.31% -22.62% 0% 0% 0% -44.21% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -5.49% -3.07% 16.92% 25.22% 15.96%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 11 of the 11 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.