Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (WHF)’s and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) and Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 60.50M 4.72 60.86M 1.94 7.01 Evercore Inc. 2.05B 1.94 377.24M 7.48 10.19

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Evercore Inc. Evercore Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to WhiteHorse Finance Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Evercore Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 100.60% 0% 0% Evercore Inc. 18.40% 32.6% 12.3%

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. pays out a $1.42 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 10.23% dividend yield. Evercore Inc. offers an annual dividend of $1.9 per share, bundled with 2.07% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Evercore Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Evercore Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -2.95% and an $13.5 consensus target price. Evercore Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $86.5 consensus target price and a -5.32% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that WhiteHorse Finance Inc. seems more appealing than Evercore Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both WhiteHorse Finance Inc. and Evercore Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 71.66% and 0% respectively. WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.65%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Evercore Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 3.19% -1.24% -4.37% -10.07% -1.95% 1.12% Evercore Inc. -7.7% -10.19% -25.18% -29.8% -14.19% -15.33%

For the past year WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 1.12% stronger performance while Evercore Inc. has -15.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats WhiteHorse Finance Inc. on 13 of the 17 factors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.