Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) to pay $0.19 on Apr 15, 2019; Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) Covered By 4 Bulls

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) is expected to pay $0.19 on Apr 15, 2019. (NYSE:REXR) shareholders before Mar 28, 2019 will receive the $0.19 dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s current price of $34.94 translates into 0.53% yield. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc’s dividend has Mar 29, 2019 as record date. Feb 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.94. About 511,271 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 5.29% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.29% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Sees FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.02-$1.05; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 16/03/2018 Rexford Industrial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 22/04/2018 – DJ Rexford Industrial Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REXR); 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 19/03/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty: Aquisition Funded Through Cash on Hand and Line of Credit Draw; 02/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Provides Update On Recent ATM Activity; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q Rev $48.5M

Among 7 analysts covering Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Cadence Design Systems had 7 analyst reports since October 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $54 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CDNS in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Needham. On Tuesday, October 23 the stock rating was upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”. See Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) latest ratings:

20/02/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $54 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy New Target: $60 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $62 Maintain

20/11/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Initiates Coverage On

23/10/2018 Broker: Benchmark Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $49 New Target: $51 Upgrade

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.47 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of Southern California, United States. It has a 85.22 P/E ratio. It engages in owning, operating and acquiring industrial properties.

More notable recent Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Research Coverage Highlights JC Penney, Workhorse Group, OGE Energy, Rexford Industrial Realty, Ferroglobe, and Tejon Ranch â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 14, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Financial Stocks With Accelerating Growth – Investorplace.com” published on February 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Triple-A Stocks to Buy in February – Investorplace.com” on January 25, 2019. More interesting news about Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Rexford Industrial (REXR) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates – Zacks.com” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Buys Industrial Property For $18.2 Million – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Since November 16, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,466 activity. Khan Adeel also bought $50,466 worth of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 13 investors sold Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 89.90 million shares or 3.32% more from 87.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Federated Incorporated Pa holds 0% or 6,608 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 9,088 shares. Bessemer Gru Inc Inc accumulated 568 shares. 6,537 are held by Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp. 43,962 were accumulated by First Republic Inv Management. Piermont Cap has 94,080 shares. 107,851 are owned by Fisher Asset Management Llc. Victory owns 0% invested in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) for 8,821 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 21,557 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 19,076 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 29,076 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc has 3.60 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pggm Investments has invested 0.02% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.38, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Cadence Design Systems, Inc. shares while 128 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 236.02 million shares or 1.69% less from 240.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Advisors Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). British Columbia Invest Corp accumulated 215,491 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Parnassus Invests Ca holds 2.2% or 12.70 million shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). 65,755 were reported by Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability invested in 0% or 4,890 shares. Dodge And Cox holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 473,505 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited holds 0% or 87 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 871,302 shares stake. Comm Comml Bank accumulated 32,837 shares. Pointstate Limited Partnership accumulated 0.48% or 802,574 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 7,521 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation accumulated 531,484 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Aviva Plc reported 0.03% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). 111,789 were reported by Macquarie Group Inc Ltd.

More notable recent Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on February 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Cadence Designs (CDNS) PT Raised to $60 at Needham & Company Following 4Q – StreetInsider.com” published on February 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Stocks To Watch For February 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Fed Minutes – Benzinga” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Since September 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $18.18 million activity. Cowie James J had sold 60,000 shares worth $2.76M. BECKLEY THOMAS P had sold 23,208 shares worth $1.11M on Thursday, January 31. TAN LIP BU sold 94,531 shares worth $4.35 million. 20,476 shares were sold by DEVGAN ANIRUDH, worth $936,406. 32,995 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares with value of $1.47M were sold by ZAMAN ANEEL. SHOVEN JOHN B also sold $2.50M worth of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) shares.

The stock increased 0.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $55.4. About 2.48M shares traded or 49.52% up from the average. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has declined 0.39% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 22/05/2018 – Cadence Design Systems and Nl Announce Collaboration to Simplify Next-Generation Semiconductor and RF Development; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Cadence Aerospace Appoints Robert J. Saia as Senior Vice President, Business Development; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.57-Adj EPS $1.65; 14/03/2018 – Oski User Formal Verification Case Studies Showcased at Upcoming Oski Decoding Formal Club, Synopsys SNUG, Cadence CDNLive; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 23/04/2018 – Cadence Design Systems 1Q Rev $517.3M; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Cadence Debuts Industry’s First Analog IC Design-for-Reliability Solution