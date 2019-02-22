Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Cut Its Holding in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) by $696,540; Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Lowered Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $1.43 Million

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 3.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 4,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,739 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.62 million, down from 129,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $146.18. About 418,218 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 17.03% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 01/05/2018 – Corrao Group Partners with Sage to Slash Late Payment Collection Time by up to Half; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA FOR TREATMENT OF POSTPARTUM DEPRESSION; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage lntacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 17/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics to Present Brexanolone Postpartum Depression Data and SAGE-217 Major Depressive Disorder Data at Upcoming Spring Medical Meetings; 23/05/2018 – SAGE INTEGRATES PAYPAL TO HELP BUILDERS GET PAID FASTER; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – H1 18 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH RESULTS WERE BELOW MANAGEMENT’S EXPECTATIONS; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H Adj EPS 14.22p; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Rises for 8 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 23/04/2018 – Sage files for an approval for its ‘breakthrough’ therapy for postpartum depression $SAGE; 30/05/2018 – FDA moves Sage’s postpartum depression drug brexanolone into regulators’ busy priority lane $SAGE

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 4.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp analyzed 118,771 shares as the company's stock declined 28.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.57 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $31.75M, down from 2.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 1.20 million shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 21.68% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.68% the S&P500.



Analysts await Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.14 EPS, up 118.18% or $0.91 from last year’s $-0.77 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $18.85 million for 16.84 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Constellium N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.15% negative EPS growth.



Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 23 investors sold SAGE shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 46.64 million shares or 0.64% less from 46.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fiera Corporation has 0.15% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 263,535 shares. Franklin Res holds 950,773 shares. Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.03% or 3,301 shares in its portfolio. Redmile Gru Lc holds 0.01% or 2,170 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 7.00 million shares. First Personal Service reported 39 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 24 shares. 12,615 are owned by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 49,944 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 936,058 shares stake. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 395 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited owns 2.56% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 494,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 67,176 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 388,706 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Emerald Advisers Inc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,485 shares.

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-2.84 EPS, down 62.29% or $1.09 from last year’s $-1.75 per share. After $-2.63 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.98% negative EPS growth.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $997.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 17,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $10.60M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Reg by 443,019 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL).