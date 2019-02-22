Roanoke Asset Management Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Increased as Valuation Rose; At&T (T) Holder Hillswick Asset Management Lifted Position

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 21.82% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 10,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 57,345 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.21M, up from 47,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.14. About 5.61 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 29.68% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 07/03/2018 – Abbott’s Confirm Rx connects an insertable cardiac monitor to a smartphone app; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 31/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – LAUNCH OF ITS AFINION 2 ANALYZER IN U.S; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT GETS FDA OK FOR XIENCE SIERRA HEART STENT; 02/05/2018 – ABBOTT’S XIENCE SIERRA GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: A SHOTGUN AND A .38 REVOLVER WERE USED IN ATTACK; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS IT’S TIME IN TEXAS TO TAKE ACTION TO MAKE SURE SUCH TRAGEDIES ARE NOT REPEATED

Hillswick Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 245.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillswick Asset Management Llc bought 207,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,478 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.82M, up from 84,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillswick Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 26.58 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 15/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Tennessee-based Capwealth Advsr Lc has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Merchants Corp holds 0.4% or 71,927 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust reported 41,867 shares. Northstar Group stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Trustmark State Bank Tru Department has 0.76% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak owns 10,384 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 0.08% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 70,564 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Ltd Llc has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 1.04 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sage Fin Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). The New York-based Grisanti Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 1.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dean Investment Assoc Limited Company holds 95,849 shares. Lafayette Investments stated it has 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Baker Ellis Asset reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Salient Tru Lta owns 96,133 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio.

