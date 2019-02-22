Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Upped Its Holding in Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) as Market Value Declined; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Has Trimmed Stake in Macys (M) as Market Valuation Declined

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 50% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 137,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.78 million, down from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 7.94 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has risen 26.15% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 25/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 25,; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S DIDN’T SEE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT FROM WEATHER ON SALES; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S: SAVINGS FROM TAX REFORM FUELING INVESTMENTS IN STRATEGY; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of JPMBB 2014-C21; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95; 08/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Macy’s brings discount store to California with three Bay Area locations; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 29/05/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Picks Spark Foundry and Digitas as Its New Media Agencies of Record; 13/04/2018 – Adweek: Macy’s Launches a Review of Its $500 Million U.S. Media Business

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 11,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,649 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.37M, up from 80,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $165.29. About 293,785 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.80% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 26/03/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $193 FROM $169; 08/04/2018 – Scout.com: Source: LaSalle to hire Villanova assistant Ashley Howard; 03/05/2018 – JLL’s Blackbird proptech application secures US patent; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC – UNDER AMENDMENT, EXTENSION OF MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM JUNE 2021 TO MAY 2023; 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: The Combination of Pebblebrook and LaSalle Would Create a Hotel Industry Leader; 16/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE INC JLL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $184 FROM $179; 25/04/2018 – Jones Lang Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q EPS 88c

More notable recent Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jury awards $152M in Ford Explorer case – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NIO prices $650M convertible senior notes offering – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dine Brands Global +2% on earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eros International +4.5% on surprise profit – Seeking Alpha” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CubeSmart +3.0%% as year guidance in-line – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

Analysts await Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $2.76 EPS, down 2.13% or $0.06 from last year’s $2.82 per share. M’s profit will be $848.66 million for 2.21 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Macy's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 922.22% EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $30,988 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 29 investors sold JLL shares while 114 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 40.92 million shares or 0.05% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability Co holds 18,405 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Liability reported 76,842 shares stake. Sei Invs holds 3,973 shares. Ariel Invests Ltd Com owns 715,900 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.01% or 3,914 shares in its portfolio. Td Asset owns 2,511 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 1,400 shares. Aperio Group Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 59,212 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). North Star Investment Mngmt holds 305 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hgk Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Il owns 102,478 shares or 2.74% of their US portfolio. City Holdg owns 18 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Next Inc has invested 0.01% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $23.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 24,748 shares to 108 shares, valued at $22,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 43,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,917 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).