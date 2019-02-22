Robeco Institutional Asset Management Upped Its Cf Inds Hldgs (CF) Position by $4.79 Million as Stock Value Declined; Credicorp LTD (BAP) Shareholder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Trimmed Stake as Valuation Rose

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (CF) by 28.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 88,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 397,583 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.64M, up from 308,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44. About 369,022 shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 8.14% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP LLC Exits Position in CF Industries; 08/03/2018 – CF Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 02/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES STILL SEES FY CAPEX $400M TO $450.0M

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 21.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 257,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 935,924 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $208.79M, down from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $240.15. About 14,723 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has risen 4.47% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $25.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6,405 shares to 169,083 shares, valued at $17.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 9,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,846 shares, and cut its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2018Q2.