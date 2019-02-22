Robecosam Ag Decreased F M C (FMC) Holding by $8.05 Million; Stock Value Declined; Carret Asset Management Position in Corning (GLW) Trimmed by $829,500 as Market Value Declined

Carret Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (GLW) by 13.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc sold 23,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,743 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.39 million, down from 176,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.5. About 2.76 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has risen 0.09% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – QTRLY GAAP NET SALES $2,500 MLN VS $2,375 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – Corning sees smartphone glass sales decline seeping into current quarter; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/05/2018 – Last month, the U.S. banned ZTE from purchasing parts from U.S. companies, including Qualcomm, Corning, and Aphabet’s Google; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – NEXT GENERATION OF CORNING GORILLA GLASS REMAINS ON TRACK FOR LAUNCH DURING SECOND HALF OF 2018; 10/04/2018 – Panduit Corp. vs Corning | FWD Entered | 04/09/2018

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 28.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 92,531 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 233,264 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.46M, down from 325,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $88.42. About 14,151 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has declined 10.04% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.04% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 21/05/2018 – FMC Announces Leadership Appointments; 19/04/2018 – CHINA CITY INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LTD 2349.HK – UNIT, CITIC ZHENG YE & BEIJING HUA BIN TO SET UP FMC, A JV PRIVATE EQUITY FUND MANAGEMENT CO; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.84, EST. $1.61; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q, 2018 EPS Topping High End of Guidance; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES 1Q ADJ. EPS EXCEEDING HIGH END OF PRIOR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Appointment Of Former FMC Mill Manager Jim Harkins As Technical Advisor

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $12.96 million activity. Morse David L sold $4,623 worth of stock or 150 shares. 18,225 shares were sold by Musser Eric S, worth $609,626 on Monday, August 27. Shares for $33,655 were sold by Pambianchi Christine M on Thursday, August 30. Another trade for 12,577 shares valued at $395,851 was sold by STEVERSON LEWIS A. WEEKS WENDELL P also sold $7.54 million worth of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) on Thursday, February 14. The insider RIEMAN DEBORAH sold 4,430 shares worth $143,071.

More important recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The 5 Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” on February 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) – Will Foxconn Follow Through With Wisconsin Factory? – Benzinga”, Fool.com published: “Why Corning, Xerox, and Sanmina Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Wednesday: GILD, NFLX, EA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.7 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 34 investors sold GLW shares while 312 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 536.85 million shares or 3.23% less from 554.76 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Systematic Fin Mngmt LP holds 0.17% or 199,130 shares in its portfolio. Bartlett Company Ltd Liability Company invested in 8,128 shares. Axa invested in 177,301 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 9,000 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 122,857 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 1,000 shares. Hartford Finance Management Inc stated it has 54,228 shares. Needham Investment Management Limited Co reported 35,000 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Regions invested 0.01% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Dubuque State Bank And Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs reported 155,983 shares stake. 57,067 were reported by Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 168,107 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Bluecrest Capital Management holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 31,459 shares.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $352,669 activity. On Tuesday, August 28 Kempthorne Dirk A bought $101,019 worth of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) or 1,173 shares.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 202,615 shares to 637,740 shares, valued at $33.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 51 investors sold FMC shares while 156 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.75 million shares or 1.33% less from 116.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% or 133 shares in its portfolio. Churchill Management Corporation stated it has 77,549 shares. Profund Ltd Co holds 6,638 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Trust Company Of Vermont owns 127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suvretta Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 3.02 million shares or 6.06% of the stock. 3,650 are held by Murphy Capital Management Inc. Pittenger And Anderson holds 200 shares. Scotia Incorporated stated it has 3,087 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alps Advsr Inc, Colorado-based fund reported 5,592 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab invested in 6,629 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 16,111 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 0.05% or 14.45 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Tributary Ltd Liability holds 23,700 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “More on Livent Q4 earnings – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things to Watch for FMC Corporation in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on January 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FMC Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 10, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FMC Corp. +7% after big Q4 guidance raise – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “TechnipFMC Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.