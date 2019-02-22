Robert W. Baird Keeps $59 Target Price On Henry Schein (HSIC), Keeps “Hold” Rating; Silvercrest Asset Management Group Trimmed Its Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR) Stake

In a report issued on today, Robert W. Baird restate their “Hold” rating on Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)‘s stock. The TP suggests a potential downside of -1.63% from firm’s previous close.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc decreased Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR) stake by 31.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc sold 427,419 shares as Portland Gen Elec Co Com New (POR)’s stock rose 5.08%. The Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc holds 911,577 shares with $41.58 million value, down from 1.34 million last quarter. Portland Gen Elec Co Com New now has $4.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $49.73. About 497,302 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 1.99% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.99% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.3625/SHR; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 16 investors sold POR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 81.03 million shares or 0.06% more from 80.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.01% or 14,255 shares in its portfolio. Dean Invest Assoc Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.36% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Dupont Mgmt Corp owns 68,211 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Prudential Plc reported 5,300 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited invested in 484,037 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 2,570 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp owns 3,026 shares. Gradient Invests Lc owns 22 shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 684,426 shares. Axa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1.12M shares. Nordea Investment Ab has invested 0.02% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Phocas Financial stated it has 0.57% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) stake by 48,834 shares to 426,510 valued at $69.45M in 2018Q3. It also upped Synnex Corp Com (NYSE:SNX) stake by 242,586 shares and now owns 733,495 shares. Avangrid Inc Com Stock was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Portland General Electric had 3 analyst reports since September 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) rating on Monday, September 17. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $48 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Thursday, February 14. The company was maintained on Monday, November 19 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Portland General Electric Company (POR) CEO Maria Pope on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind TD Ameritrade Holding, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Nucor, Portland General Electric, and TrueBlue â€” New Horizons, Emerging Trends, and Upcoming Developments – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Portland General Electric declares $0.3625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “POR or IDA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.23, from 0.77 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Henry Schein, Inc. shares while 170 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 153.30 million shares or 5.65% less from 162.48 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 189,512 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Street has 0.05% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Visionary Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 3,174 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Champlain Invest Ptnrs Lc reported 0.54% stake. Trustmark Natl Bank Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 177,124 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 71,742 shares. Ims Cap holds 60 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 100,000 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv holds 8,058 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Inc Ltd holds 45,665 shares. Smith Salley & Associate holds 0.04% or 3,057 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas has 18,151 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 3,979 were reported by Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Ltd Liability.

More notable recent Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schein completes Animal Health business spin-off – Seeking Alpha” published on February 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Henry Schein (HSIC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schein to acquire North American Rescue – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for February 20, 2019 : CVS, SO, ADI, ETR, GRMN, TRGP, HFC, NI, HSIC, BHC, LAMR, OC – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 2 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Henry Schein has $73 highest and $59 lowest target. $67.14’s average target is 11.94% above currents $59.98 stock price. Henry Schein had 10 analyst reports since October 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, January 2 to “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, October 9 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. Craig Hallum maintained the shares of HSIC in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $63 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Edward Jones. Evercore downgraded Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) on Thursday, January 3 to “Underperform” rating.

Since November 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $8.60 million activity. Shares for $1.90M were sold by PALADINO STEVEN on Monday, December 3. Shares for $738,655 were sold by McKinley David on Friday, November 30. 69,000 shares were sold by BERGMAN STANLEY M, worth $5.96 million.