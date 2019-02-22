Robinson Capital Management Raised Dreyfus Strategic Municipals (LEO) Holding by $1.38 Million as Stock Price Declined; Beck Capital Management Upped Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Holding by $1.06 Million as Market Value Declined

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals (LEO) by 15.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 197,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.76 million, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 71,113 shares traded. Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has declined 16.14% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.14% the S&P500.

Beck Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 414.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Capital Management Llc bought 16,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,850 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.33M, up from 4,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.27. About 3.73 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 14.85% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL REVERSES LOSS IN LONDON, RISES 0.5% AFTER FY RESULT; 03/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 14/03/2018 – MGM Resorts Appoints Carnival Corp Executive Jan Swartz to Boar

Since October 1, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 selling transactions for $69,000 activity. PEREZ ARNALDO sold $449,842 worth of stock. DONALD ARNOLD W bought 21,595 shares worth $1.00 million.

Another recent and important Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news was published by Gurufocus.com which published an article titled: “Princess Cruises Will Add MedallionNetâ„¢ the Best Wi-Fi at Sea to Six Ships in 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on February 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 61 investors sold CCL shares while 203 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 387.50 million shares or 0.15% less from 388.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 6,652 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial holds 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 422 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 999,983 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 66,000 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 4,549 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 58,353 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 280,948 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 939 shares. Willingdon Wealth holds 0.43% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 24,433 shares. Toth Financial Advisory has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 208 shares. 68,270 are held by Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management Inc. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Llc owns 804 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invs holds 13,095 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 185,969 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 1.13 million shares.

Beck Capital Management Llc, which manages about $200.00M and $232.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,294 shares to 15,371 shares, valued at $4.50M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.42, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 2 investors sold LEO shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.48 million shares or 2.98% more from 5.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Provise Management Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 131,881 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Com owns 306,842 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.17% in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) or 48,022 shares. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). 213,888 are held by Van Eck Associate. Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0% in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Wells Fargo And Mn reported 178,054 shares stake. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 30,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Landscape Capital Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 52,098 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs Incorporated reported 36,782 shares stake. Stratos Wealth accumulated 20,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

