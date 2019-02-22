Roosevelt Investment Group Has Decreased Its Position in Honeywell International Com (HON) by $349,596 as Share Value Declined; Paycom Software (PAYC) Stock Price Declined While Cim Cut Its Position by $392,925

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 21.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 2,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,417 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.46 million, down from 11,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $178.93. About 480,942 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 68.29% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 25/04/2018 – Paycom to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/04/2018 – Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paycom Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYC); 01/05/2018 – Paycom Releases Redesigned Employee Self-Service Product; 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 90C; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Rev $153.9M

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc Com (HON) by 2.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc sold 2,106 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,235 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.51 million, down from 101,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $152.61. About 2.71 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 04/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES OLIVIER RABILLER TO CONTINUE AS PRESIDENT, CEO; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – International Airlines Group Adopts Connected Aircraft Solution To Reduce Carbon Emissions And Boost Fuel Savings; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.38 million activity. $590,923 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by DAVIS D SCOTT on Wednesday, November 14. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6. On Wednesday, November 21 PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA sold $1.94M worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 13,400 shares. Another trade for 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 was sold by Paz George.