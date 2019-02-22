Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Stock Value Declined While Archon Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Kynikos Associates LP Has Increased Its Amc Networks (AMCX) Holding by $943,074

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 26.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,845 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.39M, up from 44,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.97. About 1.97 million shares traded or 14.39% up from the average. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has declined 15.47% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 15/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO INVEST $200M IN COCOCAY PROPERTY; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPECTS IMPACT OF TRANSACTIONS TO FALL IN A RANGE OF $0.12 TO $0.15 A SHARE IN FY2018; 19/03/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N – AFTER SALE OF GOLDEN ERA, IT IS EXPECTED THAT SKYSEA WILL WIND DOWN ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS BEFORE END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 16/05/2018 – Cruise Critic: Exclusive: Royal Caribbean to Introduce All-Suite Complex on Next Cruise Ship; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 ltineraries; 19/03/2018 – CTRIP, ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES TO END SKYSEA JV; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) by 168.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 14,289 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 22,789 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.51M, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $63.74. About 655,330 shares traded or 15.68% up from the average. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has risen 5.68% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 09/05/2018 – AMC Health Named Best Telemedicine Service for General Care by Business.com; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 16/04/2018 – AMC Networks Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.30, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 32 investors sold AMCX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 47.85 million shares or 0.56% more from 47.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Profund Advsrs Lc has 5,990 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Botty Investors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.79% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). 6,439 were reported by New Vernon Cap Hldgs Ii Llc. Oppenheimer Co holds 0.03% or 15,072 shares in its portfolio. State Bank Of New York Mellon reported 618,306 shares. 1,266 are owned by Hanson & Doremus Inv Mngmt. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 17 shares or 0% of the stock. Verity Asset accumulated 6,351 shares. Kynikos Associate Ltd Partnership holds 0.79% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 22,789 shares. Cadence Cap Management Ltd accumulated 24,123 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 80,915 shares or 0% of the stock. Investec Asset North America Incorporated reported 31,124 shares stake. Nordea Mngmt, a Sweden-based fund reported 189,228 shares. Natixis reported 468,251 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $1.11 billion activity. A WILHELMSEN A S sold $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) on Tuesday, February 5. 6,600 shares were sold by Kulovaara Harri U, worth $828,652 on Thursday, September 13. $554.74M worth of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) shares were sold by Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander. 18,900 shares were bought by Fain Richard D, worth $2.00 million on Thursday, December 13.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $255.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 1.78M shares to 63,456 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bovie Medical Corp (NYSEMKT:BVX) by 242,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is without change, as 45 investors sold RCL shares while 196 reduced holdings. only 90 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 143.34 million shares or 0.68% more from 142.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8,988 are owned by Highbridge Cap Mgmt. Tributary Management Lc holds 0.06% or 4,150 shares. 154,864 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 8 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 3,229 shares stake. Vanguard Group stated it has 17.53M shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 2.45 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.42% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Pinnacle Limited holds 2.23% or 826,304 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs holds 0.01% or 8,290 shares. Us State Bank De has invested 0.02% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 3,484 were accumulated by Intrust Financial Bank Na. Iberiabank Corporation invested 0.04% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). 94,488 are held by Eastern Natl Bank.