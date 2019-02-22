RPS Group PLC (LON:RPS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt; Shorts at INTERFOR CORPORATION COMMON SHARES CANA (IFSPF) Raised By 345.34%

INTERFOR CORPORATION COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had an increase of 345.34% in short interest. IFSPF’s SI was 143,400 shares in February as released by FINRA. Its up 345.34% from 32,200 shares previously. With 12,100 avg volume, 12 days are for INTERFOR CORPORATION COMMON SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:IFSPF)’s short sellers to cover IFSPF’s short positions. It closed at $12.65 lastly. It is down 0.00% since February 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

RPS Group PLC (LON:RPS) stock Hold was reaffirmed by Peel Hunt in analysts report revealed to clients on Friday morning.

RPS Group Plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources; and development and management of the built and natural environment. The company has market cap of 385.34 million GBP. The firm operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers consultancy services, including environmental assessment, project management, water resources management, due diligence, oceanography, health and safety, risk management, town and country planning, building, landscape and urban design, surveying, and transport planning to various aspects of the property and infrastructure development and management sectors.

The stock increased 1.64% or GBX 2.83 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 175.83. About 132,807 shares traded. RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) has 0.00% since February 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering RPS Group PLC (LON:RPS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. RPS Group PLC has GBX 260 highest and GBX 155 lowest target. GBX 215’s average target is 22.28% above currents GBX 175.83 stock price. RPS Group PLC had 17 analyst reports since August 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 15 by Liberum Capital. The stock of RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) earned “Hold” rating by Peel Hunt on Tuesday, January 22. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, October 25 report. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, January 10. Peel Hunt reinitiated RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) on Friday, December 14 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 4 by Liberum Capital. The stock of RPS Group plc (LON:RPS) earned “Buy” rating by Numis Securities on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Numis Securities given on Monday, February 4. As per Tuesday, January 15, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt reinitiated the shares of RPS in report on Friday, November 16 with “Hold” rating.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces wood products. The company has market cap of $820.21 million. It offers commodity structural lumber products; and specialty products, such as exterior decking and siding products, machine stress rated products, industrial timber products, and various appearance grade items. It has a 7.32 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the purchase and sale of logs that are unsuitable for cutting or in excess of its manufacturing requirements.

