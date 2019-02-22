Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

As Biotechnology companies, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubius Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 79.53M -1.01 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 43.69 7.63M -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -411.5% -179.4%

Liquidity

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 25.8 while its Quick Ratio is 25.8. On the competitive side is, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.4% and 5.6%. Insiders held roughly 8.7% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -10.29% 11.64% -13.64% 0% 0% -20.91% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 9.09% -18.46% -75.17% -85.48% -93.68% -93.52%

For the past year Rubius Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.