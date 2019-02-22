Ryerson Holding (RYI) Analysts See $0.41 EPS; Enpro Industries (NPO) Sentiment Is 1.17

Analysts expect Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) to report $0.41 EPS on March, 4.They anticipate $0.50 EPS change or 555.56% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. RYI’s profit would be $15.35M giving it 4.99 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.17 EPS previously, Ryerson Holding Corporation’s analysts see 141.18% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 81,711 shares traded. Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) has declined 19.46% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RYI News: 04/04/2018 – Ryerson Acquires Fanello Industries; 02/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding 1Q Rev $941.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding 1Q EPS 28c; 14/05/2018 – Portolan Capital Management LLC Exits Ryerson Holding; 05/03/2018 Ryerson Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 14/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Penn Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Ryerson Holding; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON HOLDING – ACQUIRED FANELLO INDUSTRIES , A PRIVATELY-OWNED METAL SERVICE COMPANY LOCATED IN LAVONIA, GEORGIA; 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Holding Sees 1Q Rev $930M-$950M; 05/03/2018 – Ryerson Holding 4Q Rev $810.6M

Enpro Industries Inc (NPO) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 82 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 70 reduced and sold their stock positions in Enpro Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 19.01 million shares, down from 20.55 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Enpro Industries Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 51 Increased: 56 New Position: 26.

EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.47 billion. The companyÂ’s Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; heavy-duty truck wheel-end component systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals for semiconductor manufacturing; and polytetrafluoroethylene products. It has a 61.1 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products are used in the chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) CEO Stephen Macadam on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “EnPro Industries to Present at Gabelli’s 29th Annual Pump, Valve, & Water Systems Symposium – Business Wire” published on February 21, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “EnPro Industries (NPO) Company, EnPro Industries, Secures $13.6M Contract to Service US Navy Vessels – StreetInsider.com” on February 13, 2019. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for Tenaris SA, Rapid7, Halozyme Therapeutics, Cara Therapeutics, EnPro Industries, and K12 â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EnPro Industries Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2018 – Business Wire” with publication date: February 13, 2019.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 3.03% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. for 603,105 shares. Daruma Capital Management Llc owns 410,565 shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.54% invested in the company for 237,400 shares. The Kansas-based Dean Capital Management has invested 1.11% in the stock. Walthausen & Co. Llc, a New York-based fund reported 152,860 shares.

The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $70.88. About 162,599 shares traded or 27.36% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) has declined 27.60% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Royal Saudi Navy Frigates to be Powered by American-Made Fairbanks Morse Engines; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $306.29 million. The firm offers a line of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubes. It has a 2.92 P/E ratio. It also provides value-added processing and fabrication services ranging from sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, and rolling shell plate to radius and beveling; and processing materials.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.54, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold Ryerson Holding Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 2.29% less from 13.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 12,123 shares. D E Shaw &, a New York-based fund reported 286,958 shares. 39,881 were accumulated by Barclays Pcl. 260,100 are held by Spark Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) or 46,500 shares. Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) for 14,080 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability has 130,755 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Menta Limited Co stated it has 15,691 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Secor Cap Advsr Lp accumulated 91,971 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs owns 75,125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI).

More notable recent Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Steel Prices and Demand Moving Higher: 4 Top Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on February 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ryerson Holding Corp. (RYI) CEO Eddie Lehner on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ryerson Holding’s (RYI) CEO Eddie Lehner on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Ryerson Inc. (RYI) Reports Agreement to Acquire Central Steel & Wire Company for $140M – StreetInsider.com” published on June 05, 2018 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Dover (DOV) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Zacks.com” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $107,041 activity. Schnaufer Erich S also bought $21,500 worth of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) shares. Lehner Edward J. also bought $33,413 worth of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) shares. Silver Mark S. bought 1,000 shares worth $9,300.