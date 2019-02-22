Sabre (SABR) Shareholder Silver Lake Group Decreased Holding; Coca Cola Co/The (KO) Holder Bp Plc Has Decreased Position as Shares Rose

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co/The (KO) by 17.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 82,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.90% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.47M, down from 482,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 23.12M shares traded or 48.51% up from the average. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 7.56% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history:; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q

Silver Lake Group Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 39.69% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Lake Group Llc sold 6.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 9.53M shares of the programming company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $248.53 million, down from 15.80 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Lake Group Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.17. About 2.16M shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has risen 26.98% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY COMBINED OPERATING RATIO 68.5% VS 69.3%; 15/03/2018 – Sabre Corp Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 01/05/2018 – SABRE 1Q REV. $988.4M, EST. $942.7M; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – lnterjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 08/03/2018 – Interjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY NET LOSS RATIO 46.5% VS 47.7%; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Sabre Will Maintain Leadership Position in Global Travel Distribution Systems Business and Grow Airlines Solution and Hospitality Business; 03/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Celebrates Wins Across 10 Categories with Clients at 2018 North America SABRE Awards

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.52, from 1.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 20 investors sold SABR shares while 97 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 252.43 million shares or 5.80% less from 267.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor accumulated 71,673 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 22,086 shares. Veritable Lp invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.71M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 447,009 shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 15,833 shares. Laurion Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd Com has 0% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 149,978 shares. 1.19M were reported by Altrinsic Glob Advsrs Ltd. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited holds 1,329 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 810,783 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 13,344 were reported by Sigma Planning Corp. Moreover, Korea Investment Corp has 0.04% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 301,600 shares. 38,392 are held by Stifel Fin. First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 4,669 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.74 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 44 investors sold KO shares while 618 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 424 raised stakes. 2.69 billion shares or 0.38% less from 2.70 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. St Germain D J accumulated 0.1% or 19,717 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 29,620 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Smith Chas P & Assocs Pa Cpas reported 535,979 shares. Godsey & Gibb Assocs reported 2.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability holds 792,604 shares. Tcw Grp owns 27,788 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.09% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 262 are owned by Thompson Davis &. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks reported 0.84% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 65,000 shares. Harvest accumulated 4,341 shares. Arbor Invest Limited Liability reported 0.27% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 8,290 are held by Confluence Investment Management Llc. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc owns 8,523 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP accumulated 29,766 shares.

Since October 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $20.97 million activity. SMITH BRIAN JOHN had sold 43,000 shares worth $2.06 million. $761,040 worth of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) was sold by MANN JENNIFER K on Monday, November 19. Shares for $450,340 were sold by DINKINS JAMES L. 25,000 shares were sold by RIVERA ALFREDO, worth $1.20M on Monday, November 5. $479,800 worth of stock was sold by Perez Beatriz R on Wednesday, October 31. LONG ROBERT EDWARD sold 15,000 shares worth $729,768.

Bp Plc, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 10,500 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $6.81M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM).