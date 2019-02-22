Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) to pay $0.80 on Mar 15, 2019; Cullen Capital Management Has Boosted By $451,200 Its Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) Position

Safety Insurance Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT) is expected to pay $0.80 on Mar 15, 2019. (NASDAQ:SAFT) shareholders before Feb 28, 2019 will receive the $0.80 dividend. Safety Insurance Group Inc’s current price of $92.94 translates into 0.86% yield. Safety Insurance Group Inc’s dividend has Mar 1, 2019 as record date. Feb 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $92.94. About 33,776 shares traded. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has risen 6.98% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFT News: 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 02/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Safety Insurance Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Net $9.13M; 08/03/2018 – Safety Insurance Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $44.85; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. and its Subsidiaries; 08/03/2018 SAFETY INSURANCE GROUP INC SAFT.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – SAFETY INSURANCE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $190.0M; 02/05/2018 – Safety Insurance 1Q Rev $209.7M

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) stake by 5.65% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc acquired 7,050 shares as Total Sa (Adr) (TOT)’s stock declined 9.85%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 131,895 shares with $8.49M value, up from 124,845 last quarter. Total Sa (Adr) now has $146.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $56.09. About 1.14M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 2.96% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 20/03/2018 – TOTAL’S MATEILLE SAYS LNG MKT GETTING GLOBAL; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, PEMEX BID GROUP WIN OIL BLOCK 33 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 11/05/2018 – TOTAL STRENGTHENS COOPERATION W/ SONATRACH; 16/03/2018 – Total: 2017 Annual Reports Filing: Document De Référence Including the Annual Financial Report and the Form 20-F; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS THERE IS PLENTY OF SHORT-CYCLE OIL OUTSIDE SHALE; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL COMMITS TO DIVERSIFYING LA MEDE REFINERY SUPPLY; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL STARTS ZINIA 2 DEVELOPMENT IN ANGOLA’S OFFSHORE BLOCK 17; 26/03/2018 – TOTAL HALTS LAGGAN TORMORE U.K. GAS FLOWS UNTIL 5AM TUESDAY; 13/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 60 FROM EUR 57; 19/04/2018 – Total Lays Out Power Strategy After $1.7 Billion Utility Deal

Among 4 analysts covering Total (NYSE:TOT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Total had 5 analyst reports since September 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, November 28.

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) stake by 28,225 shares to 1.18 million valued at $62.07 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) stake by 8,730 shares and now owns 449,415 shares. British American Tobacco Plc ( (NYSEMKT:BTI) was reduced too.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The Company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It has a 18.66 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.34, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 10 investors sold Safety Insurance Group, Inc. shares while 42 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 12.11 million shares or 0.10% less from 12.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Martingale Asset Management Lp reported 46,111 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) or 72,317 shares. Paloma Prns Management has 0.01% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Comml Bank Of America De accumulated 15,500 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 14,089 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 0.03% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 16,727 shares. Parkside Natl Bank Trust has 0% invested in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) for 16 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 833 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 40,766 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 16,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $993,570 activity. On Thursday, September 6 MCKOWN DAVID D sold $371,510 worth of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) or 3,765 shares. Berry James had sold 5,130 shares worth $502,843 on Friday, September 7.