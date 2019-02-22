Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Raised Its At&T (T) Holding by $3.87 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Eagle Global Advisors Cut Holding by $312,294

Eagle Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc sold 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 74,198 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.25 million, down from 76,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $363.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $135.42. About 6.67M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 89.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc bought 117,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 248,796 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.36 million, up from 131,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 26.58 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HIRED SEVERAL CONSULTANTS TO HELP UNDERSTAND HOW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION MIGHT APPROACH ‘WIDE RANGE OF ISSUES’ INCLUDING TIME WARNER DEAL -MEMO; 29/03/2018 – PC Magazine: Exclusive: AT&T LTE Hits 537Mbps in Chicago; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 2,956 shares to 434,566 shares, valued at $55.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 63 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.31, from 2.31 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 97 investors sold T shares while 673 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 634 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.17% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Co owns 21.61M shares. Cincinnati Ins Com reported 0.76% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Augustine Asset Mgmt holds 27,909 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bbr Ptnrs Llc has 0.34% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ipswich Communications, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,081 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd reported 1.32% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 23,277 shares stake. Laffer Invs holds 62,930 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pure Advsr owns 10,094 shares. Factory Mutual Ins stated it has 0.92% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Culbertson A N & Company Inc stated it has 1.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ar Asset Mgmt reported 109,138 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. 31,591 are owned by Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Main Street Lc owns 24,540 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.38% or 2.21 million shares in its portfolio.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. Another trade for 748 shares valued at $100,050 was bought by MULCAHY ANNE M. $5.77M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Duato Joaquin. Shares for $1.08M were sold by Kapusta Ronald A. The insider PEREZ WILLIAM D bought 1,000 shares worth $133,910. On Friday, November 23 Sneed Michael E sold $4.41 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 30,943 shares. 264,465 shares valued at $38.60 million were sold by Gorsky Alex on Friday, November 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.49% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hexavest Incorporated owns 1.56M shares. Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0.72% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bright Rock Mgmt Lc has 1.95% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 43,241 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 17.81 million shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Lifeplan Grp has invested 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 1.44M were accumulated by Axa. 13,923 were reported by First Interstate Fincl Bank. C M Bidwell Assoc holds 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 203 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 676,099 shares. Allstate Corp has invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fmr Limited Liability Company invested 0.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 105,264 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wellcome (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome has 3.71% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 50,201 shares to 171,452 shares, valued at $9.01 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ormat Technologies Inc (NYSE:ORA) by 5,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

