SAP SE (SAP) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Comparing side by side

Both SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP SE N/A 0.00 N/A 3.83 26.63 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 278.32M 1.48 19.14M 0.42 18.62

Table 1 highlights SAP SE and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. SAP SE is presently more expensive than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SAP SE and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP SE 0.00% 16.3% 9.5% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 6.88% 8.8% 5.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.25 beta indicates that SAP SE is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SAP SE are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has 3.9 and 3.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SAP SE.

Dividends

SAP SE shareholders receive an annual dividend of $1.63 per share which is subject to 1.53% dividend yield. On the other side, $0.28 per share with a dividend yield of 3.35% for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for SAP SE and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP SE 0 1 1 2.50 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 28.06% for SAP SE with consensus price target of $137.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SAP SE and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 6.6% and 1.2% respectively. 25.5% are SAP SE’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAP SE -1.72% -6.93% -13.83% -15.09% -9.36% -9.31% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. -3.58% -10.45% -12.36% -4.88% -3.7% -6.89%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has weaker performance than SAP SE

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors SAP SE beats Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.