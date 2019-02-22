Schroder Investment Management Group Has Boosted Gentex Common Stock Usd0.06 (GNTX) Position by $12.11 Million; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Valuation Rose, Magnetar Financial Has Decreased Position by $10.74 Million

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Gentex Corporation Common Stock Usd0.06 (GNTX) by 19.01% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 576,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.61M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $77.50M, up from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Gentex Corporation Common Stock Usd0.06 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 2.03 million shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gentex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNTX); 26/04/2018 – Gentex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/03/2018 Gentex Announces Capital Allocation Strategy, Additional Share Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Gentex May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Targeted Share Repurchase Authorization of Approximately $425 million for Calendar Year 2018; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 60.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 488,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.69% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 321,798 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.25 million, down from 809,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 10.73M shares traded or 61.82% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 8.96% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.96% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN

More notable recent Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cabot O&G: A No-Brainer Play On The Natural Gas Rally – Seeking Alpha” on November 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas: It’s About Time – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cabot Oil & Gas: Key Takeaways For The Third Quarter 2018 Results – Seeking Alpha” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.’s Q2 Is Going To Knock Your Socks Off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2018.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 4 insider buys, and 5 sales for $1.14 million activity. The insider Downing Steven R bought 149 shares worth $2,512. Ryan Scott P sold $57,145 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Sunday, December 30. Shares for $128,999 were sold by Nash Kevin C. On Friday, December 28 Chiodo Matthew bought $2,495 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) or 148 shares. Wallace James H sold $513,506 worth of stock. Starkoff Kathleen had bought 1,000 shares worth $20,406 on Monday, October 22.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of GNTX September 20th Options Trading – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Gentex (GNTX) Could Be Positioned for a Slump – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gentex (GNTX) Earnings Miss Estimates in Q4, Shares Down – Nasdaq” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea’s Top Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Based On Martin Zweig – 1/27/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 27, 2019.

