Scotiabank Keeps Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) As “Hold”; Has Price Target Of $44; Saul Centers (BFS)’s Sentiment Is 1.02

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its stock rating noted as “Hold” by analysts at Scotiabank. Scotiabank currently has a $44 price target on the $1.93 billion market cap company or -3.83% downside potential. This was disclosed to clients in analysts report on Thursday morning.

Saul Centers Inc (BFS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.38, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. The ratio fall, as 46 funds started new or increased equity positions, while 45 reduced and sold equity positions in Saul Centers Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 10.35 million shares, up from 10.15 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Saul Centers Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 39 Increased: 31 New Position: 15.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. It operates through four divisions: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. It has a 8.97 P/E ratio. The firm offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

Analysts await Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 5.21% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.11 per share. LB’s profit will be $84.15M for 5.72 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Laurentian Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,150.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.84. About 104 shares traded. Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) has declined 15.01% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BFS News: 23/03/2018 – Saul Centers Names Earl A. Powell III to Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Saul Centers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFS); 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q Rev $56.5M; 03/05/2018 – SAUL CENTERS INC – QTRLY SAME PROPERTY REVENUE DECREASED 3.3% AND SAME PROPERTY OPERATING INCOME DECREASED 6.5%; 03/05/2018 – Saul Centers 1Q EPS 31c; 15/03/2018 Saul Centers Declares Quarterly Dividends

Saul Centers Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 36.84 P/E ratio. The firm operates and manages community and neighborhood shopping center and office properties.

Analysts await Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 7.89% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BFS’s profit will be $24.92 million for 17.63 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by Saul Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.20% negative EPS growth.