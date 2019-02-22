Scotiabank Maintains $18 Price Target On Osisko Gold Royalty (TSE:OR), Maintains “Hold” Rating; Gideon Capital Advisors Has Boosted Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding By $3.67 Million

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) stake by 443.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc acquired 26,999 shares as Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC)’s stock declined 12.89%. The Gideon Capital Advisors Inc holds 33,093 shares with $4.51M value, up from 6,094 last quarter. Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc now has $56.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $124.55. About 132,910 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 13.36% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Lowers PNC Bank N.A. Ranking; Outlook Revised To Stable; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 07/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: Beefing up the Promise: A big donation from PNC Foundation bodes well; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS

Toronto: In an analyst note released on Thursday, 21 February, Scotiabank reiterated their “Hold” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalty (TSE:OR). They currently have a $18 target price on the company. Scotiabank’s target would suggest a potential upside of 20.89% from the company’s last stock close.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold PNC shares while 347 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 357.64 million shares or 1.69% less from 363.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Da Davidson invested in 0.12% or 51,057 shares. 13,650 were accumulated by Alps Advsrs. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Com accumulated 10,656 shares. Court Place Limited Company owns 21,134 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Sageworth Trust holds 1,850 shares. Caprock Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.13% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Stewart And Patten Com Limited Liability Co has 2,260 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings has 409,333 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability owns 9,991 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.17% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk, Japan-based fund reported 386,478 shares. Philadelphia holds 0.03% or 2,748 shares. Berkshire Hathaway reported 6.09 million shares. Endurance Wealth Management reported 158 shares.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC puts local branch on chopping block – Pittsburgh Business Times” on February 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Here’s why PNC is teaming with IBM and others to streamline health care payments – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on January 25, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PNC updating consumer, business checking accounts – Pittsburgh Business Times” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Be Cautious on Square Stock – Investorplace.com” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank Downgrades PNC Financial (PNC) to Hold – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 11% are positive. PNC Financial Services Gr had 11 analyst reports since October 15, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bernstein upgraded the shares of PNC in report on Monday, October 15 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, January 8 by Morgan Stanley. Macquarie Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Tuesday, November 27 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, October 15. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, December 7. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $144 target in Monday, January 7 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, October 15 report. On Friday, January 25 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, November 19. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral” on Monday, October 15.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) stake by 11,461 shares to 4,259 valued at $415,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) stake by 11,024 shares and now owns 2,983 shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was reduced too.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $7.12 million activity. 24,710 shares were sold by Reilly Robert Q, worth $3.47 million on Friday, September 14. HANNON MICHAEL J sold 5,000 shares worth $624,099.

