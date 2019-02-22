Scotiabank Restated Buy Rating For Royal Bank Of Canada (RY); Focused Wealth Management Has Raised Honeywell Intl (HON) Position

In a report issued on 21 February, Scotiabank reiterated their Buy rating on Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)‘s stock.

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 617.04% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired 5,251 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock declined 11.81%. The Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 6,102 shares with $1.02M value, up from 851 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $111.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $153.26. About 217,082 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.89; 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance; 31/05/2018 – Honeywell Expands GoDirect Flight With New Connected Service Offerings For Pilots, Dispatchers; 12/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Airlines With Powerful Connected Aircraft Analytics Package For Optimizing Flight Operations; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – SEES 2018 SALES $42.7 BLN – $43.5 BLN; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $109.62 billion. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. It has a 12.2 P/E ratio. This segment also provides a suite of financial services and products to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.69. About 117,148 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 11.53% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.53% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 08/05/2018 – PETRUS RESOURCES LTD PRQ.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$2.25 FROM C$1.75; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 27/04/2018 – RBC COMMENTS AFTER REVIEWING LEGAL COMPLAINT; 15/05/2018 – INTERRENT REIT llP_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$11.50 FROM C$10.50; 27/04/2018 – Canada’s biggest lender RBC hikes mortgage rates; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates RBC Municipal Products, LLC Trust, Series E-118; 24/05/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO TARGET MID SINGLE DIGIT MORTGAGE GROWTH, SEEING MINOR SKEWS TO PORTFOLIO BUT NOTHING SIGNIFICANT; 11/05/2018 – MEG ENERGY CORP MEG.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 09/05/2018 – SEMTECH CORP SMTC.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $39

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $7.38 million activity. 28,281 shares were sold by Mikkilineni Krishna, worth $4.06M. Shares for $629,808 were sold by Deily Linnet F. DAVIS D SCOTT had sold 3,963 shares worth $590,923. $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 13,400 shares valued at $1.94 million was made by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA on Wednesday, November 21.

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) stake by 89,462 shares to 4,752 valued at $131,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) stake by 20,137 shares and now owns 101,443 shares. Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Honeywell International (NYSE:HON), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2.