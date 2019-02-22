scPharmaceuticals Inc. (SCPH) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio scPharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 31.22M -1.68 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. N/A 58.58 10.20M -0.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.2% -28.4% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -118.5% -66.5%

Liquidity

scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13 while its Quick Ratio is 13. On the competitive side is, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. scPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both scPharmaceuticals Inc. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 5% respectively. Insiders owned 17.25% of scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.6% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) scPharmaceuticals Inc. -1.49% 1.09% -9.41% -35.83% -66.67% -61.79% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 9.67% -10.27% -23.04% -37.92% -38.85% -42.95%

For the past year scPharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.