Seaward Management Limited Partnership Cut Holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by $540,280; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Increases Stake in Facebook (FB)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 11.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 4,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,259 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.95 million, up from 37,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $459.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $160.95. About 1.53 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC – INCREASE IN SHARE REPURCHASE IS INCREMENTAL TO ORIGINAL AUTHORIZATION; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS THE ONLY THING l DID WRONG WAS l DID NOT ASK ENOUGH QUESTIONS-BBC; 20/04/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER CONFIRMS HAS STARTED HEARING INTO FACEBOOK OVER DATA ABUSE; 20/03/2018 – Germany tells Facebook: time to take responsibility – newspaper; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O – CFO SAYS DAU ON FB REACHED 1.45 BLN LED BY USER GROWTH IN INDIA, INDONESIA AND VIETNAM – CONF CALL; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 25/04/2018 – Facebook 1Q Monthly Active Users 2.20B, Est. 2.19B: TOPLive; 21/03/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg has broken his silence over a scandal involving the profiles; 27/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 3.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 2,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,415 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.42M, down from 53,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $248.59. About 42,685 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Lithium Heparin Green Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 366664 (UDI: 5038290366664; 09/03/2018 FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- Difco” Agar Noble, 500g bottle Noble Agar is a solidifying agent that is essentially free of; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 46 selling transactions for $308.92 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $122,438. $6.06M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. The insider Taylor Susan J.S. sold $294,835. Cox Christopher K sold $300,102 worth of stock. On Thursday, August 23 Zuckerberg Mark sold $45.85 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 263,210 shares. FISCHER DAVID B. sold $10.77 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, August 29.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $923.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 7,613 shares to 164,870 shares, valued at $12.21 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,109 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. General Amer Invsts stated it has 86,000 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Hl Services Lc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Utah Retirement Systems owns 442,516 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 203,500 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 1.55% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Jnba Advsrs holds 0.01% or 182 shares. Bainco Invsts accumulated 2.07% or 92,008 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 9.98 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Company invested in 0.47% or 395,589 shares. Marathon Trading Investment Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 501,721 shares or 6.58% of all its holdings. Usca Ria Ltd Liability owns 13,409 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,374 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baxter Bros reported 30,531 shares stake. Linscomb And Williams stated it has 6,153 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc Com (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 106,078 shares to 588,702 shares, valued at $19.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 3,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,544 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking accumulated 0.2% or 219,772 shares. Greenleaf reported 2,006 shares stake. Long Road Invest Counsel Llc accumulated 16,791 shares. Arcadia Inv Mngmt Mi has 2.5% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 36,270 shares. Bristol John W stated it has 294,544 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus holds 0.01% or 5,633 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 4,076 shares. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.74 million shares. Goelzer reported 1,569 shares stake. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Prudential Fincl holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 294,648 shares. Penbrook Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 192 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 10,992 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Natl Pension Serv invested in 0.26% or 243,881 shares.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $18.75 million activity. RING TIMOTHY M sold 42,000 shares worth $9.96M. Polen Thomas E Jr sold $1.28 million worth of stock. 5,189 shares valued at $1.26 million were sold by Lim James C on Thursday, November 8. Shares for $1.49 million were sold by Borzi James W on Friday, November 30. Mas Ribo Alberto sold $1.07 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Wednesday, November 14. The insider Bodner Charles R sold 2,080 shares worth $511,328.