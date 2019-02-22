Segment Wealth Management Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Raised as Shares Declined; Cls Investments Has Lowered Tripadvisor (TRIP) Holding by $15.05 Million; Market Value Rose

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 50.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 295,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.56% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 293,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.96M, down from 588,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 2.32M shares traded or 5.59% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has risen 77.33% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 77.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 11/05/2018 – Fiera Capital Adds TripAdvisor, Exits Medidata: 13F; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN, LEADING SOFTWARE PROVIDER, TO BRING; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor, Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company’s Investor Relations Site; 12/04/2018 – Majority of Global Online Travel Buyers Visit TripAdvisor before Booking a Hotel or Flight, According to New Study; 16/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Joins the Yext PowerListings® Network; 21/05/2018 – Russian agency offers fake restaurant reviews ahead of World Cup; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards; 03/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Helps Accommodation Businesses Drive Visibility and Reach Highly Qualified Traffic; 07/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 12 Days

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 11.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 3,353 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,505 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.70M, up from 30,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $159.53. About 1.84 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.39, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TRIP shares while 120 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 115.43 million shares or 1.23% more from 114.02 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 180,855 shares. Next Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 112 shares. 189,484 were reported by Voloridge Management Limited Company. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 157,370 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Mgmt has 0.15% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 8,119 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd reported 1,019 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards & Co invested 0.01% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Moreover, Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.07% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Earnest Partners Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 46 shares. Moreover, First Advsrs Lp has 0.29% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Ameriprise invested in 0% or 84,414 shares. Hightower Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,980 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 154,241 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 30,903 were accumulated by Ota Group Lp. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 43,903 shares.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. 15,653 shares valued at $1.02M were sold by Kalvert Seth J on Tuesday, December 4.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20B and $3.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX) by 71,302 shares to 563,302 shares, valued at $31.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 231,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 644,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.