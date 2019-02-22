Seizert Capital Partners Stake in Walmart Com (WMT) Has Increased as Market Valuation Declined; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Increased Its Barrett Business Services (BBSI) Position by $1.78 Million as Valuation Declined

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI) by 31.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 26,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,243 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.43M, up from 84,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Barrett Business Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $72.86. About 44,603 shares traded or 20.16% up from the average. Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) has declined 1.58% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.58% the S&P500. Some Historical BBSI News: 01/05/2018 – BBSI SEES FY EPS $4.45, EST. $4.45 (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – Gatorade® National Boys Basketball Player Of The Year: R.J. Barrett; 08/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Coordinating Center: Natural History of Barrett’s Esophagus Using Tethered Capsule Endomicroscopy; 16/04/2018 – Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach Auction Hits $39.4 Million in Sales Fueled by John Staluppi’s Cars of Dreams Collection and; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 19/03/2018 – BARRETT – AMENDMENT INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT LINE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $25 MLN TO $40 MLN DURING PERIOD FROM MARCH 15, 2018, TO JUNE 15, 2018; 13/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Rep. Barrett invites residents to upcoming coffee hours; 26/03/2018 – Full Docket of Collectible Convertibles, Roadsters, and Spectacular Collections Headline Barrett-Jackson’s 16th Annual Palm; 12/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Broncos Give Shaquil Barrett Round 2 Tender; 01/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Saints Sign Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett To Three-Year Deal

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Walmart Inc Com (WMT) by 23.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 57,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,627 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $28.33M, up from 244,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Walmart Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $99.39. About 6.41M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has declined 2.93% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 30/03/2018 – Healthy Skepticism About Walmart and Humana; 14/03/2018 – Walmart ramps up Amazon battle with online grocery push; 17/05/2018 – WALMART 1Q U.S. COMPS EX-FUEL UP 2.1%, EST. UP 2.3%; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart may be building drone army of robot bees to pollinate crops; 07/05/2018 – Globe Technology: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 15/05/2018 – `Leery’ Customers Prompt Walmart to Shelve Self-Scanning Service; 11/05/2018 – Home Depot, Macy’s, Walmart and others are scheduled to report; 02/04/2018 – Any such move by Walmart would shift the limelight onto the remaining health insurance companies as potential partners for larger retailers or other companies; 28/04/2018 – Asda Grew From Humble Roots to Attract Walmart, Sainsbury; 18/05/2018 – Walmart has quietly launched Jetblack, a ‘members-only’ personal shopping service for affluent city moms

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 47 insider sales for $4.38 billion activity. Shares for $121.47M were sold by WALTON ALICE L on Thursday, August 23. $22.06M worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares were sold by WALTON JIM C. 18,421 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) shares with value of $1.77M were sold by Biggs M. Brett. The insider Canney Jacqueline P sold $150,388. $904,964 worth of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) was sold by Furner John R.. Shares for $1.17M were sold by McKenna Judith J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 37 investors sold WMT shares while 534 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 827.80 million shares or 1.41% less from 839.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 12,023 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Df Dent And Com Inc invested in 4,366 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Com Inc has 0.24% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 26,983 shares. Fragasso Inc invested in 0.58% or 23,094 shares. Moreover, Eqis Cap Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Spinnaker stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv reported 31,414 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Glenview Financial Bank Tru Dept holds 0.35% or 8,610 shares in its portfolio. Valmark Advisers stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Valley Advisers Inc holds 0.2% or 6,140 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Sb Invs Limited has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 510 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.15% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Gladius Cap LP holds 4,187 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 0.29% stake. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 0.68% stake.

Since September 12, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $1.20 million activity. 2,000 shares valued at $117,470 were sold by Justesen Jon L on Monday, January 14. VAUGHN GREGORY R sold $534,115 worth of stock. The insider HICKS JAMES B sold $60,135.