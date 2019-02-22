Shareholder Wade G W & Upped State Str (STT) Position; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Share Value Declined, Holder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Wade G W & Inc increased its stake in State Str Corp (STT) by 308.43% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc bought 25,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,047 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.85 million, up from 8,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in State Str Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 2.26M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.94% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.94% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL FEE REVENUE $2,363 MLN, UP 7.5 PCT; 20/04/2018 – State Street Boosted By Higher Markets — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – State Street Corp expected to post earnings of $1.59 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov; 04/05/2018 – FORMER STATE STREET STT.N EXECUTIVE ARRESTED, ACCUSED BY U.S. OF SCHEME TO DEFRAUD INSURANCE COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – State Street Appoints Ian Appleyard as New Global Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 20/04/2018 – STATE STREET CORP STT.N – OUTLOOK GIVEN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY IS STILL OPERATIVE -CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Net Interest Income $658 Million; 20/04/2018 – State Street Reports First-Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.62, up 41%, and ROE of 12.8%, up 2.9 Percentage Points, Compared to the First-Quarter of 2017; 19/04/2018 – State Street’s Heinel Says Fundamental Backdrop Is Strong for Industrial Metals Rally (Video)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 14.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 1,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,936 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.90M, down from 13,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $159.63. About 4.46M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 31.90% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/05/2018 – Salesforce’s new San Francisco headquarters is officially open. Here’s a view from the top floor; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 13c; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 15/03/2018 – NYDJ Apparel Selects Salesforce to Accelerate Growth and Deliver Personalized Shopping Experiences; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE, MULESOFT DEAL HAS TERMINATION FEE UP TO $187M; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal

Since August 22, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 178 selling transactions for $217.06 million activity. Benioff Marc had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.62 million. Dayon Alexandre sold $213,781 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Wednesday, August 22. 5,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $735,149 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. Harris Parker sold $849,332 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, October 9. $852,586 worth of stock was sold by Weaver Amy E on Monday, October 1. On Monday, October 22 the insider Tallapragada Srinivas sold $65,751.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $131.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 61,928 shares to 66,158 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.61 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold CRM shares while 288 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 607.34 million shares or 0.44% less from 610.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 5.58M shares. Private Asset Management, California-based fund reported 18,652 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt accumulated 8,350 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Lc (Wy) holds 5,305 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Intersect Cap Ltd Llc has 3,918 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0.21% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 4.10M shares. Strs Ohio has 973,906 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Lc accumulated 7,668 shares. Massachusetts-based Aureus Asset Mgmt has invested 2.23% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Tarbox Family Office reported 273 shares. Granite Investment Prtn Limited Co stated it has 111,701 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life New York reported 144,287 shares. Tiger Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.36 million shares. Ithaka Ltd Liability Corporation reported 290,109 shares stake. Bell State Bank owns 7,522 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 53.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.15 per share. CRM’s profit will be $175.95 million for 173.51 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.54% negative EPS growth.

Since October 23, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.79 million activity. HOOLEY JOSEPH L also sold $1.74M worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) shares. de Saint-Aignan Patrick also bought $34,310 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) on Tuesday, October 23. $115,496 worth of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) was sold by Sullivan George E. 740 State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) shares with value of $50,024 were bought by Maiuri Louis D.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 62 investors sold STT shares while 234 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 239 raised stakes. 320.33 million shares or 4.32% more from 307.06 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc reported 91,855 shares stake. Spinnaker Tru accumulated 5,816 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain has 34 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 57,887 were accumulated by Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 52 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp holds 0% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 3,738 shares. Corsair Mngmt LP holds 0.21% or 11,018 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 86,850 shares. Moreover, Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has 0.02% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Moreover, Citadel Advisors Lc has 0.04% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 134,300 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 36,255 shares. Ipswich Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.08% or 2,785 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 567,369 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.99% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT).