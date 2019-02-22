Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) and Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Comparing side by side

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) and Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) compete with each other in the Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories Inc. 868.27M 4.24 83.59M 2.06 40.14 Analog Devices Inc. 6.20B 6.27 1.49B 4.15 21.30

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Analog Devices Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Silicon Laboratories Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories Inc. 9.63% 6.3% 4% Analog Devices Inc. 24.03% 13.9% 7.2%

Volatility and Risk

Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Analog Devices Inc. has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.4 and a Quick Ratio of 4.9. Competitively, Analog Devices Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Analog Devices Inc.

Dividends

Analog Devices Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $1.92 per share while its annual dividend yield is 1.8%. No dividend is paid out for Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Inc. and Analog Devices Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Analog Devices Inc. 1 8 7 2.44

$95 is Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 11.16%. On the other hand, Analog Devices Inc.’s potential upside is 3.75% and its average price target is $109.23. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Silicon Laboratories Inc. seems more appealing than Analog Devices Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Silicon Laboratories Inc. and Analog Devices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97% and 92.3%. 0.6% are Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Analog Devices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Silicon Laboratories Inc. -6.65% -4.14% -13.67% -23.8% -8.55% -6.58% Analog Devices Inc. -3.74% 0.19% -6.46% -12.73% 2.75% -0.62%

For the past year Silicon Laboratories Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Analog Devices Inc.

Summary

Analog Devices Inc. beats Silicon Laboratories Inc. on 13 of the 16 factors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and analog TV demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and radio ICs. In addition, the company offers infrastructure products, such as timing devices; and multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices. Further, it provides access products, including ProSLIC subscriber line interface circuits for VoIP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. The company primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. The company also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom. In addition, it offers isolators for various applications, such as universal serial bus isolation in patient monitors; and smart metering and satellite applications. Further, the company provides power management and reference products; and digital signal processing products for high-speed numeric calculations. Its products are used in electronic equipment, including industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory automation systems, patient monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable electronic devices. The company serves clients in industrial, automotive, consumer, and communications markets through a direct sales force, third-party distributors, and independent sales representatives in the United States, rest of North/South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia, as well as through its Website. It has a collaboration with TriLumina Corp. to provide illuminator modules for automotive flash LiDAR systems. Analog Devices, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Norwood, Massachusetts.