Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) and Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) compete with each other in the Air Delivery & Freight Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 29.48M 0.48 3.25M 0.13 7.00 Forward Air Corporation 1.32B 1.49 92.05M 2.83 20.77

In table 1 we can see Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. and Forward Air Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Forward Air Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Forward Air Corporation, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. and Forward Air Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. -11.02% -6.3% -6.4% Forward Air Corporation 6.97% 18.4% 13.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.84 beta means Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s volatility is 184.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Forward Air Corporation’s 54.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.54 beta.

Dividends

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. pays out a $0.01 per share dividend on a yearly basis and it also offers 0.99% dividend yield. Forward Air Corporation also pays out annual dividends at $0.63 per share and at a 0.94% dividend yield.

Analyst Ratings

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. and Forward Air Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Forward Air Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is $1.75, with potential upside of 88.98%. Meanwhile, Forward Air Corporation’s average price target is $69.5, while its potential upside is 2.07%. The data provided earlier shows that Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. appears more favorable than Forward Air Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.8% of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.6% of Forward Air Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 30.19%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Forward Air Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. -12.5% -28.35% -15.74% -33.58% -65.92% -64.45% Forward Air Corporation -10% -6.51% -11.87% -3.48% 0.74% 2.28%

For the past year Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. has -64.45% weaker performance while Forward Air Corporation has 2.28% stronger performance.

Summary

On 15 of the 17 factors Forward Air Corporation beats Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd.

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and integrated freight logistics solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, and container trucking that cover shipping and freight logistic chain. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roslyn, New York.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited LTL, Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as local pick-up and delivery services. It also offers shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling services. This segment provides its transportation services through a network of terminals located at or near airports. The TLS segment offers expedited truckload brokerage, dedicated fleet, and high security and temperature-controlled logistics services. The Intermodal segment provides intermodal container drayage services, as well as contract, and container freight station warehouse and handling services. The Pool Distribution segment offers high-frequency handling and distribution of time-sensitive product to various destinations in geographic regions. Forward Air Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, Tennessee.