Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Contrasting side by side

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) and Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH), both competing one another are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies Inc. 11.23M 0.50 29.16M -3.75 0.00 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 338.34M 2.61 124.35M 1.00 16.89

Sintx Technologies Inc. and Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Sintx Technologies Inc. and Lantheus Holdings Inc.'s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies Inc. -259.66% -354.6% -164.5% Lantheus Holdings Inc. 36.75% 316.8% 31%

Risk & Volatility

Sintx Technologies Inc. has a -1.19 beta, while its volatility is 219.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Lantheus Holdings Inc. has a 1.46 beta which is 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sintx Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Lantheus Holdings Inc. which has a 3.5 Current Ratio and a 2.9 Quick Ratio. Lantheus Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sintx Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sintx Technologies Inc. and Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lantheus Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Lantheus Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average target price and a -4.01% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sintx Technologies Inc. and Lantheus Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.5% and 95%. Sintx Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.97%. Competitively, 2.5% are Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sintx Technologies Inc. -8.16% -14.96% -36.08% -78.13% -92.59% -92.98% Lantheus Holdings Inc. -10.29% 6.66% 7.13% 14.42% -18.55% -17.75%

For the past year Sintx Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Lantheus Holdings Inc.

Summary

Lantheus Holdings Inc. beats Sintx Technologies Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, an ultrasound contrast imaging agent for use in patients with suboptimal echocardiograms; TechneLite, a self-contained system or generator of technetium used by radiopharmacies to prepare various nuclear imaging agents; and Xenon, a radiopharmaceutical gas used to assess pulmonary function and imaging of cerebral blood flow. The company also offers injectable technetium-labeled imaging agents, including Cardiolite, used in myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI) procedures; and Neurolite, which is used to identify the area in the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke. In addition, it provides injectable radiopharmaceutical imaging agents, such as Thallium Tl 201 that is used in MPI studies to detect cardiovascular disease; Gallium Ga 67, which is used to detect various infections and cancerous tumors; FDG, a fluorine-18-radiolabeled imaging agent to identify and characterize tumors in patients undergoing oncologic diagnostic procedures; and Quadramet, a therapeutic product, which is used to treat severe bone pain associated with metastatic bone lesions. Further, the company offers Additionally, it is developing Flurpiridaz F 18, which is in Phase III clinical trials to assess blood flow to the heart; 18F LMI 1195 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for assessing cardiac sympathetic nerve function with positron emission tomography; and LMI 1174, which is in pre-clinical development targeted to elastin in the arterial walls and atherosclerotic plaque. The company sells its products to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, and radiopharmacies. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts.