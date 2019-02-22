Smith Micro Software Inc. (SMSI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith Micro Software Inc. 24.66M 2.35 6.07M -0.31 0.00 Marin Software Incorporated 58.63M 0.40 41.67M -8.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Smith Micro Software Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith Micro Software Inc. -24.61% -147.9% -31.9% Marin Software Incorporated -71.07% -90.2% -66.5%

Volatility & Risk

Smith Micro Software Inc.’s 0.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 97.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Marin Software Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.54 beta which makes it 54.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Smith Micro Software Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith Micro Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Smith Micro Software Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 14.6% and 37.8% respectively. Insiders owned 17% of Smith Micro Software Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Marin Software Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Smith Micro Software Inc. -1.84% 1.43% -11.25% -17.44% -5.33% -25% Marin Software Incorporated -14.13% 2.53% -28.19% -58.46% -75.7% -77.81%

For the past year Smith Micro Software Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Marin Software Incorporated.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Smith Micro Software Inc. beats Marin Software Incorporated.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.