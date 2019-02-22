Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (IPOA) and Novume Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NVMM) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) and Novume Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NVMM) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. N/A 0.00 1.40M -0.02 0.00 Novume Solutions Inc. 47.71M 0.30 7.28M -0.50 0.00

Demonstrates Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. and Novume Solutions Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Novume Solutions Inc. -15.26% -275.7% -35.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Novume Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Novume Solutions Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 62.8% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares and 2.2% of Novume Solutions Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1% of Novume Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0% 0.51% -1.09% 0% -1% Novume Solutions Inc. -15.38% -25.68% -63.33% -71.93% -84.89% -88.78%

For the past year Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novume Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Novume Solutions Inc.

Novume Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated automated traffic safety enforcement solutions in the United States. Its solutions include automated speed, red light, and distracted driving camera systems. The company markets and sells its products to municipalities and other public safety agencies. It also provides consulting services, including proposal development, capture, and market strategy services for government contractors. The company is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.