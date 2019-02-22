Somerset Capital Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Copa Holdings (CPA) Holding as Market Value Declined; Beach Investment Counsel Upped Stake in Air Lease (AL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Air Lease (AL) by 34.51% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 91,376 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.14% with the market. The hedge fund held 356,185 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.34M, up from 264,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Air Lease for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.81. About 1.24M shares traded or 24.99% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 19.59% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Raises Air Lease’s Total 737 MAX Orders to 138; 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP BEGINS QUARTERLY EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE USING US TAX SAVINGS TO BUY YOUNG, USED AIRCRAFT; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CEO JOHN PLUEGER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS WEBCAST; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corporation Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft with Travel Service

Somerset Capital Management Llp decreased its stake in Copa Holdings (CPA) by 34.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Capital Management Llp sold 17,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,900 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.63 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Capital Management Llp who had been investing in Copa Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $89.33. About 321,247 shares traded. Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has declined 42.40% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPA News: 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – PRELIMINARY ASM FOR FEB 2018 OF 1,956.5 MM, UP 7.7 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Panama’s Copa Airlines to restart Venezuela flights next week – executive; 13/03/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA CPA.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 83.1 PCT, UP 2.1 POINTS; 11/04/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS MARCH TRAFFIC UP 15.3%; 05/04/2018 – Venezuela cuts commercial ties with Panama firms, officials; 06/04/2018 – COPA EXTENDS LOSSES AFTER VENEZUELA SUSPENSION, DROPS 4.1%; 06/04/2018 – EFE: Panama’s Copa Airlines to reimburse passengers affected by Venezuelan ban; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – FOR 1Q18, CONSOLIDATED PASSENGER TRAFFIC GREW 10.4% WHILE CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY GREW 8.4%; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR – KEPCO PARTNERED WITH CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP FUND, KOREAN PRIVATE EQUITY FUND ALSO KNOWN AS COPA FUND, TO MAKE DEAL; 09/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – QTRLY OPERATING COST PER AVAILABLE SEAT MILE INCREASED 5.6%

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 181,046 shares to 565,755 shares, valued at $16.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 85,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,093 shares, and cut its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 21 investors sold AL shares while 86 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 88.88 million shares or 2.10% more from 87.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 203,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Inc Lc has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Sei Invests stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.04% or 1.85M shares in its portfolio. Hl Financial Svcs Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Gagnon Advisors Limited Company reported 5.07% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Bar Harbor Trust Service has 138,178 shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 30,887 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability Com reported 25,961 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B & Comm has invested 2.53% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Regions Fincl Corp holds 21,841 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Services Group Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 7,784 shares. State Street has 1.31 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aldebaran Fin has invested 1.4% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Goldman Sachs stated it has 443,432 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $712,444 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by UDVAR-HAZY STEVEN F, worth $71,540. Levy Grant A had sold 15,000 shares worth $676,973 on Thursday, September 13.