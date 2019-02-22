Spc Financial Lowered Home Depot (HD) Holding; Cortina Asset Management Decreased Its Cavco Industries (CVCO) Position

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO) stake by 31.46% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 14,386 shares as Cavco Industries Inc (CVCO)’s stock declined 40.78%. The Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 31,348 shares with $7.93M value, down from 45,734 last quarter. Cavco Industries Inc now has $1.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $145.34. About 2,040 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 0.31% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO)

Spc Financial Inc decreased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 87.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Spc Financial Inc sold 12,524 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock declined 18.51%. The Spc Financial Inc holds 1,804 shares with $374,000 value, down from 14,328 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $217.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $192.28. About 206,305 shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot, police say; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Home Depot, Inc.’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Customer Transactions Fell 1.3%; 15/05/2018 – Cramer: Don’t bail on Home Depot just because of sluggish spring sales

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.06 million activity. On Wednesday, September 12 Boor William C sold $1.57 million worth of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) or 6,323 shares. $489,200 worth of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) was sold by Lott Charles E on Monday, August 27.

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY) stake by 447,281 shares to 596,393 valued at $17.04 million in 2018Q3. It also upped At Home Group Inc stake by 61,829 shares and now owns 354,764 shares. Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.54, from 2.49 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold CVCO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 8.03 million shares or 17.39% less from 9.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) or 63,786 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Comerica Commercial Bank owns 8,540 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn holds 58,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Management has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Rafferty Asset Ltd Co accumulated 2,363 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0.01% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 1,879 shares. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 4,630 shares stake. Century Companies owns 50,554 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Essex Limited Liability accumulated 17,664 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Bessemer Incorporated accumulated 16 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) for 45,952 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 53 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Home Depot had 8 analyst reports since October 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, October 17 to “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, November 16, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained the shares of HD in report on Wednesday, November 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, November 14 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Thursday, October 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $225 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, October 23. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, November 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Michigan-based Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.74% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hanson Doremus Mngmt holds 0.05% or 829 shares. Round Table Serv Llc invested in 0.1% or 1,372 shares. Wagner Bowman Management reported 8,759 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams reported 2.03% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Profit Inv Mgmt Lc owns 1.29% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 8,366 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prtnrs Incorporated invested 0.46% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 136,883 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Maryland Cap holds 0.38% or 14,109 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.86% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Private Advisor Grp invested in 106,135 shares. The Georgia-based Homrich And Berg has invested 1.23% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). D L Carlson Investment Group Incorporated accumulated 1.67% or 28,569 shares. Bender Robert And Assocs invested in 5,205 shares.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $22.20 million activity. $2.32 million worth of stock was sold by Campbell Ann Marie on Wednesday, November 28. Menear Craig A sold 117,327 shares worth $21.17 million. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Kadre Manuel bought $354,960. Another trade for 7,203 shares valued at $1.28M was sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $42,405 was bought by Hewett Wayne M.. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $2.00M was bought by VADON MARK C.