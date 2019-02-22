Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Decreased Holding in Devon Energy New (DVN) by $4.86 Million; Novare Capital Management Holding in Apple Computer (AAPL) Has Decreased by $424,125 as Stock Declined

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 31.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 124,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 274,246 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.95M, down from 398,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.85. About 19.45M shares traded or 126.96% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 10/04/2018 – Devon Slashes 300 Jobs After Lifting Dividends, Share Buybacks; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Sees 2018 Midpoint Oil Production Growth Rate of 16% Vs. Year Ago; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 10/04/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP CONFIRMS STAFF REDUCTIONS, SAYS COMPANY MUST ‘TRANSFORM THE WAY IT OPERATES’; 19/03/2018 – A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Rev $3.81B; 07/03/2018 – Devon Joins Shareholder Sweetener Spree With Buybacks, Gas Sale

Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 2.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 1,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,780 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.19M, down from 73,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $806.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $171.06. About 656 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 29/05/2018 – Apple recently started planning three new iPhone models for next year and decided that all of them would have OLED panels, the report said, citing unnamed industry sources; 12/03/2018 – However, Apple is all-in on the media business but it is chasing quality not to Cue; 07/05/2018 – BILL GATES SAYS APPLE MULTIPLE IS `NOT GIGANTIC’: CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 05/04/2018 – Apple will give $100 billion more back to shareholders because of the tax cut: Citigroup; 04/05/2018 – @BeckyQuick JUST IN: Apple CEO Tim Cook comments to CNBC about Berkshire Hathaway’s stake in the tech giant; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $626.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 (IJR) by 4,255 shares to 20,636 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Ultra Short by 40,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase Inc (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jrm Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 30,941 shares. Jacobs & Company Ca accumulated 100,313 shares. Edgar Lomax Company Va owns 67,733 shares. Reilly Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 97,174 shares or 2.91% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Incorporated invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 704,516 shares. Tru Com Of Oklahoma has 33,914 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 89,161 are held by Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northside Capital Mgmt Lc holds 2,212 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.72% or 91,084 shares. Ensemble Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 92,575 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability reported 1.83% stake. Howard Cap Mgmt holds 159,418 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Management holds 211,670 shares or 4.38% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Ser Gru Incorporated has 1.85% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $902,607 activity. KONDO CHRIS sold $647,520 worth of stock.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $430.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 28,302 shares to 90,716 shares, valued at $10.15M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

