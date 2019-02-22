S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MELR) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) and Melrose Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MELR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp Inc. 268.62M 5.36 105.33M 2.89 13.70 Melrose Bancorp Inc. 7.92M 5.55 1.77M 0.71 27.54

Demonstrates S&T Bancorp Inc. and Melrose Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Melrose Bancorp Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. S&T Bancorp Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp Inc. 39.21% 9.7% 1.2% Melrose Bancorp Inc. 22.35% 3.4% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

S&T Bancorp Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.72 beta. Competitively, Melrose Bancorp Inc. is 79.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.21 beta.

Dividends

S&T Bancorp Inc. dividend pay is $1.04 per share with 2.49% dividend yield annually. Meanwhile, Melrose Bancorp Inc.’s annual dividend is $0.34 per share and it also boasts of a 1.83% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for S&T Bancorp Inc. and Melrose Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Melrose Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 30.03% for S&T Bancorp Inc. with consensus price target of $54.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 63.1% of S&T Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.7% of Melrose Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are S&T Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Melrose Bancorp Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&T Bancorp Inc. -6.41% -3.09% -15.65% -10.96% -1.25% -0.63% Melrose Bancorp Inc. -0.26% 1.4% -2.25% -2.25% 20.47% -0.53%

For the past year S&T Bancorp Inc. was more bearish than Melrose Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 15 factors S&T Bancorp Inc. beats Melrose Bancorp Inc.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.