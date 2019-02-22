St James Investment Company Upped Loews (L) Holding; Kepos Capital LP Position in Loews (CNA) Has Trimmed by $966,915

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Loews Corp (CNA) by 52.84% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 21,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,180 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $876,000, down from 40,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 586,971 shares traded or 131.70% up from the average. CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) has declined 14.44% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CNA News: 27/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: OPEC, Russia consider 10-20 year oil alliance – Saudi Crown Prince; 12/05/2018 – MALAYSIA TO RELEASE ANWAR IBRAHIM FROM PRISON ON TUESDAY: CNA; 30/04/2018 – CNA FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $405M; 15/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: British bank HSBC to disclose 59 percent gender pay gap; 16/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – CYPRUS COOP BANK EXTENDS BINDING BIDS DEADLINE TO MID MAY: CNA; 29/05/2018 – Brazilian farmer losses from truckers’ strike reach 6.6 bln reais -CNA; 18/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 10/04/2018 – CENTRICA CNA BRITISH GAS DEFAULT TARIFFS TO INCREASE; 19/04/2018 – Andersen Global Expands Presence in Portugal with CNA – Curado, Nogueira & Associados

St James Investment Company Llc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 71.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc bought 442,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $53.53M, up from 622,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 1.25 million shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 9.70% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.70% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 30/05/2018 – Avis Extends Partnership With Universal Parks & Resorts to Include Onsite Presence at Loews Hotels; 09/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED CONTAINER COMPANY SAYS HAS ACQUIRED ASSETS OF POLYCYCLE SOLUTIONS FROM DS SERVICES; 29/05/2018 – From London to Singapore, DigiValet Expands to Luxury Hotels in Major Cities Worldwide – U.S. Debut this Summer at the Loews/Universal Aventura Orlando; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS SAYS BOARDWALK MLP REVIEW SPARKED BY FERC POLICY CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $57.48; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q Net $293M; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 30/04/2018 – LOEWS 1Q REV. $3.58B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.54, from 1.42 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 23 investors sold CNA shares while 65 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 269.88 million shares or 0.18% more from 269.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 952,454 shares. Moors Cabot owns 4,846 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Macquarie Gp Limited reported 60,300 shares. 10,937 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Prudential owns 385,596 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 32,750 are owned by Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Invesco Limited holds 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA) or 181,905 shares. 49 were reported by Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc Inc. Janney Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). Heritage Wealth Advisors accumulated 0% or 95 shares. Raymond James Associates invested in 309,076 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc owns 6,042 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel owns 361,055 shares.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $542,117 activity.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5,332 shares to 59,952 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc/The (NYSE:TJX) by 30,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Since September 4, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 14 insider sales for $3.95 million activity. Shares for $17,861 were sold by HARRIS WALTER L on Tuesday, September 4. The insider LASKAWY PHILIP A sold $32,191. Shares for $479,614 were sold by TISCH JAMES S on Monday, February 11. On Monday, February 11 the insider TISCH ANDREW H sold $479,495. FRIBOURG PAUL J sold $32,191 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) on Monday, December 3. $825,936 worth of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) was sold by EDELSON DAVID B.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 33 investors sold L shares while 141 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 192.82 million shares or 0.29% less from 193.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 7,606 were accumulated by Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ftb Inc holds 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 279 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 27.28 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 1.35M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.09% or 302,504 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). D E Shaw invested in 0.02% or 277,937 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Liability owns 5,902 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 510,160 shares. Clinton Inc reported 0.54% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 19,508 shares. First Foundation owns 6,036 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bessemer Gp invested 0.03% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Moreover, Advisor Prns Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Edgestream Prtn LP has 38,656 shares.