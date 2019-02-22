Stanley Capital Management Trimmed Position in E Trade Financial (ETFC) by $364,000 as Shares Declined; Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Valuation Declined While Marshall Wace Llp Trimmed Its Position

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 4.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,861 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.22M, down from 163,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 2.90 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 9.49% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 12/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade Financial Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades Up 5% vs Jan; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 18/04/2018 – ETFC: SEC looks to rewrite broker fiduciary rule with lighter to; 14/03/2018 – E*Trade Feb Net New Brokerage Assets $2.0B; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings (LDOS) by 32.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 88,551 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 184,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.79 million, down from 273,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Leidos Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $62.95. About 1.96M shares traded or 90.25% up from the average. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has declined 5.86% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADERS; 17/05/2018 – Leidos selected to provide continued mission-critical IT support for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – THE CONTRACT HAS A ONE-YEAR BASE PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE, FIVE ONE-YEAR OPTIONS, AND A TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $112 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 05/03/2018 – GSA Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Ops; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold LDOS shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 104.32 million shares or 2.66% less from 107.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 130,683 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 20,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,262 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding holds 0.03% or 452,127 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv invested in 0.04% or 73,102 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 111,300 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 120,653 shares. Savant Capital owns 3,347 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt has 627,006 shares. Wealthtrust reported 66 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.09% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 35,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 545,145 shares. Brinker holds 0.04% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) or 17,116 shares. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 1,298 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $11.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 148,368 shares to 290,215 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr (XLE) by 83,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Cullen/Frost (NYSE:CFR).

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 22.99% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.87 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $156.23 million for 14.71 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.14% negative EPS growth.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 6 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. WEINREICH JOSHUA also bought $299,588 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Tuesday, November 6. LAWSON RODGER A also bought $512,650 worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) on Friday, November 2. $1.04 million worth of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) shares were sold by Curcio Michael John. Roessner Karl A sold $2.17M worth of stock. Another trade for 2,200 shares valued at $101,734 was made by Chersi Robert J on Wednesday, January 30. The insider Pizzi Michael A. bought $516,735.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.36, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold ETFC shares while 192 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 230.48 million shares or 0.61% less from 231.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 540 shares. Renaissance Lc holds 0.07% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) or 1.34M shares. Victory Management Incorporated stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). State Teachers Retirement reported 470,658 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Howe And Rusling Inc invested in 534 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 412,046 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio holds 770,940 shares. Clearbridge Limited Co reported 320 shares. Hills State Bank & Tru reported 17,080 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Westfield Cap Lp holds 489,660 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Frontier Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.09M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0.01% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 1.22M shares.