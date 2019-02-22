State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Lowered Its Biogen (BIIB) Position by $882,500; Share Value Declined; As Align Technology Com (ALGN) Valuation Declined, Hwg Holdings LP Has Trimmed by $1.50 Million Its Stake

Hwg Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc Com (ALGN) by 47.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp sold 3,844 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,265 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.67 million, down from 8,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $250.23. About 1.07 million shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 10.24% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub (SDC) Dispute; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,977 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.19 million, down from 62,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $13.99 during the last trading session, reaching $321.17. About 1.44M shares traded or 9.45% up from the average. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 0.04% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 23/04/2018 – Biogen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital Issues Statement On lronwood Pharmaceuticals; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen May Pay Milestone Payments, License Fees and Royalties on Net Sales; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 45 investors sold BIIB shares while 334 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 167.21 million shares or 1.69% less from 170.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com owns 9,020 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. First Fincl Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.41% or 2,064 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Prtnrs has invested 0.39% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Penobscot Inv Mgmt Company invested 0.12% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Old Natl Financial Bank In owns 10,742 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Coldstream Cap Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 742 shares. Somerset reported 8 shares stake. 1.45 million are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 102 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Ci Invs has invested 0.02% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Stonebridge Cap has invested 0.33% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Moreover, Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has 0.09% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Eastern Bank has invested 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Republic Investment Management reported 59,242 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Janney Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.15% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 50,622 shares.

Since September 26, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $20.22 million activity. Ehlers Michael D also sold $350,000 worth of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares.

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $13.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 15,500 shares to 59,632 shares, valued at $9.11 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 12,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 34 investors sold ALGN shares while 211 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 59.45 million shares or 2.34% less from 60.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt invested in 0.6% or 108,722 shares. Ithaka Ltd Liability Corporation, a Maryland-based fund reported 42,754 shares. Creative Planning has 0.03% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 19,433 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 12,649 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) invested in 19 shares or 0% of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 0.1% or 59,993 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Company reported 5,220 shares stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Jane Street Ltd holds 24,969 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Davenport Co Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Captrust Financial Advsr invested in 0% or 74 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.01% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 206 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Co invested in 0.03% or 64,031 shares. Swiss Financial Bank owns 243,100 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dorsey Wright And Assocs has 1.5% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 20,980 shares.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $147.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Denbury Res Inc Del Comusd0.00 (NYSE:DNR) by 70,221 shares to 173,038 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 43,469 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,353 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.06 million activity. 5,000 Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares with value of $1.12 million were sold by Kolli Sreelakshmi. $3.79 million worth of stock was sold by Pascaud Raphael on Thursday, August 23. On Wednesday, August 29 Beard Simon sold $1.50M worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 3,895 shares. 3,500 shares valued at $1.27 million were sold by Thaler Warren S on Thursday, August 23. $3.82M worth of stock was sold by LACOB JOSEPH on Monday, August 27. $1.99M worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was sold by Puco Christopher C. on Friday, November 30.

