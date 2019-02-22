Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) to pay $0.11 on Apr 15, 2019; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering IMAX (IMAX)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) is expected to pay $0.11 on Apr 15, 2019. (NYSE:SCM) shareholders before Mar 28, 2019 will receive the $0.11 dividend. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s current price of $14.96 translates into 0.76% yield. Stellus Capital Investment Corp’s dividend has Mar 29, 2019 as record date. Jan 14, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 80,853 shares traded. Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) has risen 7.52% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.52% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Imax (NYSE:IMAX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Imax had 2 analyst reports since October 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, October 26. See IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) latest ratings:

20/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $27 Maintain

26/10/2018 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $26 New Target: $23 Maintain

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $238.67 million. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. It has a 8.31 P/E ratio.

Since December 17, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $816,234 activity. Ladd Robert T. bought 37,000 shares worth $467,220. $100,800 worth of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) was bought by Bilger Bruce R. Huskinson W. Todd bought $57,914 worth of stock or 4,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 6 investors sold Stellus Capital Investment Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.19 million shares or 18.64% more from 2.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Avalon Limited Com owns 10,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lakeview Capital Prns Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Stephens Ar invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Lsv Asset has invested 0% in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Muzinich & Inc owns 323,966 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership reported 87 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). 552,736 were accumulated by Confluence Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company. 4,441 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Us Bankshares De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 700 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 7,476 shares. Ares Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.1% or 144,860 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM). Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 316,044 shares.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology firm specializing in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. The firm operates through seven divisions: IMAX Systems, Theater System Maintenance, Joint Revenue Sharing Arrangements, Film Production and IMAX Digital Re-Mastering , Film Distribution, Film Post-Production, and Other. It has a 52.53 P/E ratio. The IMAX Systems segment designs, makes, sells, or leases IMAX theater projection system equipment.

