Susquehanna International Group Llp Increases Stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (Put) (GT); As Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) Stock Declined, Holder Barnett & Company Raised Holding

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (MIC) by 10.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 9,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 105,772 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.88M, up from 95,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.40% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 3.52M shares traded or 338.86% up from the average. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) has declined 38.93% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MIC News: 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Ann; 08/03/2018 – MIMUSA: INTENT TO BUY ADDED SHRS OF MIC; 07/05/2018 – Macquarie Infrastructure: Glass Lewis Recommends Stockholders Vote for All of Company’s Director Nominees; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announces Securities Class Action Suit Filed Against Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation And Certain Of Its Current And Former Executives; 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 17/04/2018 – Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL – BELIEVES RECONSTITUTED BOARD IS REQUIRED AT MACQUARIE; 21/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces the Upcoming Retirement of Clayton Woitas as a Director of the Company and Names John Festival as a Board Nominee; 17/04/2018 – MOAB CAPITAL PARTNERS SAYS MANAGEMENT SERVICES AGREEMENT BETWEEN MACQUARIE INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE MANAGER MUST BE TERMINATED WITHOUT A TERMINATION FEE

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (Put) (GT) by 195.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 1.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.71 million shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $63.28M, up from 915,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 2.99M shares traded. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 31.07% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER SAYS CO & BRIDGESTONE AMERICAS ANNOUNCED DEAL TO FORM A 50/50 JV – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS BEGINNING IN 2019; 15/03/2018 Atlanta Bus Chrn: Goodyear picks Atlanta for an ‘operations support’ center (Video); 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES AMERICAN TIRE DISTRIBUTORS’ RATINGS, CITING UNSUSTAINABLE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 15/03/2018 – TechFlashATL: SCOOP: Goodyear scouts #BangaloreoftheSouth™ for 40K square feet operations center; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire: Expects JV to Generate Incremental $80M-$100M in Segment Operating Income in 2019 and 2020; 23/03/2018 – Goodyear Names 35th Highway Hero; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281560 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER BEAUMONT CHEMICAL PLANT; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.: $40M of Start-up Costs Related to TireHub Joint Venture to Be Split Equally With Bridgestone

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 33 investors sold MIC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 12.76% more from 60.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.31% or 1.62 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Eventide Asset Mngmt has invested 1.74% in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). Cohen And Steers holds 24,216 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 56,491 shares. Wespac Advsr Ltd Com holds 15,885 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 86,011 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 54,339 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 377,076 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation owns 176,000 shares. 100 are held by Highlander Cap Mngmt. Wellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 201,236 shares stake. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC). First Republic Invest Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Blackrock owns 0.01% invested in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) for 4.06 million shares. Cwm holds 26 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $652,628 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 43 investors sold GT shares while 134 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 194.35 million shares or 0.32% more from 193.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cedar Hill Associates Lc holds 177,778 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt, Japan-based fund reported 16,682 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 24,859 shares. Assetmark, California-based fund reported 107 shares. Bessemer reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Zebra Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 53,292 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.26% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Massachusetts Finance Service Company Ma stated it has 0% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Federated Investors Pa reported 304,441 shares. Moreover, Jefferies has 0% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 21,433 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). 57,635 were reported by Blb&B Advsr Ltd Llc. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited stated it has 388,282 shares. Girard Prtn Ltd owns 125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $303.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 204,380 shares to 14,620 shares, valued at $915,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 934,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,100 shares, and cut its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MNTA).