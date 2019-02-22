Swedbank Has Lowered Oracle (ORCL) Holding; Sensient Technologies (SXT) Sentiment Is 1.2

Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.32, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. The ratio has increased, as 97 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 81 cut down and sold equity positions in Sensient Technologies Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 38.95 million shares, up from 37.61 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sensient Technologies Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 59 Increased: 69 New Position: 28.

Swedbank decreased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 34.3% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Swedbank sold 887,322 shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock declined 4.48%. The Swedbank holds 1.70M shares with $87.64 million value, down from 2.59 million last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $187.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.11. About 14.76 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 02/05/2018 – Calix Honored by BMMA and Oracle as the Partner of Choice to Accelerate the Delivery of Next Generation Networks and Services; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on March, 18. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 1.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.73B for 17.14 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Swedbank increased Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) stake by 246,868 shares to 4.03M valued at $335.17 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) stake by 600,000 shares and now owns 5.50M shares. F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Oracle had 13 analyst reports since September 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $49 target in Tuesday, September 18 report. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, September 18 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Nomura. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 18 by Bank of America. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 9 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, January 15. The firm earned “In-Line” rating on Wednesday, October 3 by Evercore. Standpoint Research upgraded the shares of ORCL in report on Wednesday, December 26 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, September 18.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $64.81. About 265,428 shares traded. Sensient Technologies Corporation (SXT) has declined 22.54% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SXT News: 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.78 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Sees 2018 EPS $3.70-EPS $3.80; 25/04/2018 – Sensient Expects Higher Onion Costs to Continue Through the End of the 3Q; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q EPS 89C; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 6.3% Position in Sensient; 12/04/2018 – Sensient Announces Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Sensient Declares Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Sensient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP SXT.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.80; 25/04/2018 – SENSIENT 1Q REV. $356.5M

Cutter & Co Brokerage Inc. holds 1.9% of its portfolio in Sensient Technologies Corporation for 72,738 shares.