Swedish Match AB (SWMA) Rises 2.27% on Feb 22

Shares of Swedish Match AB (STO:publ) last traded at 451.3, representing a move of 2.27%, or 10 per share, on volume of 967,073 shares. After opening the trading day at 440.5, shares of Swedish Match AB traded in a close range. Swedish Match AB currently has a total float of 170.21M shares and on average sees 631,352 shares exchange hands each day. The stock now has a 52-week low of 341.6 and high of 533.8.

Getting To Know The OMXS30

Sweden is a uniquely powerful economy in Europe just like Germany, France, and other thriving European economies. Its rich equity market is a proof of its excellent corporate governance that every investor is looking for when it comes to foreign investments. They are looking for Swedish Match AB to check its reliability.

The Swedish Equity Market

The Stockholm Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Stockholm, is the main stock exchange in Sweden situated in Frihamnen, Stockholm. Swedish Match AB is one of the NASDAQ most active participants. It is operated by Nasdaq Nordiq, a 13-year-old subsidiary of Nasdaq, Inc.

Nasdaq Nordiq was established in 2003 for the primary purpose of overseeing the stock exchanges in Nordic countries. Aside from the Nasdaq Stockholm, it also operates the Tallinn Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Baltic; the Riga Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Baltic; the Iceland Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Iceland; the Helsinki Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Helsinki; the Copenhagen Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq Copenhagen; and the Armenia Stock Exchange, commonly known as Nasdaq OMX Armenia.

The Nasdaq Stockholm has been present since 1863, making it one of the oldest European stock exchanges. It has only adopted electronic trading on June 1, 1990. Prior to this, floor trading had happened at the Stockholm Stock Exchange Building.

The regular session on the Nasdaq Stockholm commences from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. every business day. That is the time for Swedish Match AB to count its gain.

The OMX Stockholm 30 Index (OMXS30) is the market-capitalization-weighted index that monitors the 30 most active stocks on the Nasdaq Stockholm. Numerous sectors make up the OMXS30; and the top three largest sectors are Industrials, Financials, and Consumer Services. Being the benchmark index in Sweden, it is a crucial indicator of the Swedish economy.

The OMXS30 is rebalanced twice a year, ensuring a strong indication of how well the Swedish equity market is. As such, some components may be dropped to give way to other companies that are more competitive. Several factors such as liquidity, market capitalization, and industry representation play major role in a stock’s inclusion to the OMXS30.

By the Numbers

As of the end of the first quarter of 2016, the Nasdaq Stockholm has a market capitalization of nearly $1.30 trillion with over 300 stocks listed on it.

Meanwhile, the OMXS30 holds an all-time low of 98.86 points, which was last seen in November 1987. Sweden is one of the many countries that had suffered from Black Monday, a remarkable global equity market meltdown in history that began with the sinking of stocks on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HK).

Gradually, the Swedish economy was able to overcome all other challenges through the years. In April 2015, the OMXS30 had reached an all-time high of 1,719.93 points.

The Nasdaq Stockholm is one of the most valuable and most competitive stock exchanges in Europe. Because of an attractive borrowing environment in European Union (EU) countries such as Sweden, many investors are flocking the Swedish equity market. There is no better way to take advantage of these growth opportunities than to invest in European stocks such as those listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm. And look for Swedish Match AB advantages.

More notable recent Swedish Match AB (STO:publ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ESPN announces increase in ‘Monday Night Football’ ratings – Yahoo Finance” on December 27, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Blake Bortles ever start another game for the Jags? | PROPS – Yahoo Finance” published on November 29, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Yahoo Sports NFL mailbag – How will the Giants replace Eli Manning? – Yahoo Finance” on January 03, 2019. More interesting news about Swedish Match AB (STO:publ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Report: Capitals’ Tom Wilson’s huge suspension trimmed to 14 games – Yahoo Finance” published on November 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dwight Howard is unable to sit because of a lingering injury to his buttocks muscle – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: November 03, 2018.

Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $76.82 billion. The firm operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations divisions. It has a 21.88 P/E ratio. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, Nick & Johnny, The Lab, G.3, Onico, ZYN, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.