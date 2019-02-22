Symphony Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $725,580; As Textron (TXT) Stock Declined, Shareholder Meeder Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 36.2% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 7,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,191 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $943,000, down from 20,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.94. About 29,483 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 6.55% since February 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Bell Helicopter Textron Canada Limited Helicopters; 16/04/2018 – China tariffs on U.S. business jets no clear boost to rivals – aviation execs; 18/04/2018 – Textron Still Sees $700M-$800M 2018 Manufacturing Cash Flow From Cont Ops Before Pension Contributions; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 16/04/2018 – Textron Inc expected to post earnings of 48 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 09/03/2018 – B.F. ‘Bev’ Dolan Rode a Golf Car All the Way to the Top Job at Textron; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q REV. $3.30B, EST. $3.07B

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 187.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 4,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,179 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12M, up from 2,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $182.3. About 62,343 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 10.53% since February 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.51 million activity. 519 shares were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew, worth $94,117 on Thursday, February 14. The insider Earhart Cynthia C sold $414,954.

