Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.33M 66.38 74.23M -3.01 0.00 Zai Lab Limited N/A 0.00 67.46M -2.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3,185.84% -91.1% -64.7% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Zai Lab Limited’s Current Ratio is 17.8 and has 17.8 Quick Ratio. Zai Lab Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Zai Lab Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 35.54% of Zai Lab Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.29% -10.56% -29.9% -40.81% -40.07% -44.86% Zai Lab Limited 1.01% 8.85% 11.91% -16.51% -22.04% -6.17%

For the past year Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Zai Lab Limited.

Summary

Zai Lab Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.