Synlogic Inc. (SYBX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

This is a contrast between Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic Inc. 2.52M 96.24 48.20M -2.29 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. N/A 0.00 27.10M -0.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Synlogic Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Synlogic Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic Inc. -1,912.70% -39.1% -34.7% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -125.9% -106.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Synlogic Inc. is 15.2 while its Current Ratio is 15.2. Meanwhile, Tyme Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.8 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Synlogic Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 82.5% of Synlogic Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Synlogic Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 51.5% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synlogic Inc. -11.63% -6.64% -41.52% -19.05% -28.99% -22.47% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.77% 77.13% 69.53% 31.23% 1.54% -38.09%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. was less bearish than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.